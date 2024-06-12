Tie Bar Taps Laura Ashley for Floral-themed Collection

The Tie Bar is leaning into the floral trend by partnering with the queen of floral prints, Laura Ashley, on a line of neckwear and accessories.

The Chicago-based Tie Bar has reached into the Laura Ashley print archive to create the Laura Ashley x Tie Bar English Garden Collection. The line consists of more than 50 styles of classic ties, bow ties, oversize bows and pocket squares that will be available exclusively online and in Tie Bar’s Chicago flagship beginning June 21.

More from WWD

“It’s been truly a pleasure collaborating on this collection with such an iconic brand,” said Michelle Kohanzo, president of Tie Bar. “Bringing the synonymous beauty and design aesthetic of Laura Ashley to life, through the lens of our neckwear, equals the new must-have accessories for the season in our eyes.”

“The collection’s modern interpretation of Laura Ashley’s love of florals, coupled with Tie Bar’s craftsmanship and fashion-forward neckwear, will captivate our customers and introduce Ashley’s iconic prints to a new trend-setting audience,” said Carolyn D’Angelo, senior managing director, brand operations for Gordon Brothers and president of Laura Ashley Global.

The collection of ties features bold floral patterns.

The Laura Ashley x Tie Bar English Garden Collection draws inspiration from lush botanical gardens and the summer season, using florals and mosaic geometric prints on pieces with ruffled edge borders and bold patterns.

The limited-edition collection will be available beginning June 21 and will retail for $14 to $65.

Gordon Brothers acquired the Laura Ashley brand, a British homewear, interiors and apparel brand, in 2020 after the company fell into administration — the U.K. version of bankruptcy — as a result of the pandemic.

The Tie Bar offers a wide range of neckwear, socks, shirts and other accessories such as wallets both online and at its Chicago store on West Armitage Street where it also offers made-to-measure suits.

Best of WWD