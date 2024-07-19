Tie or no tie? What to wear to get noticed at work

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle has advised politicians to dress formally for Parliament - Getty

“Wear a tie, or you might not catch my eye,” the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle quipped to all “Honourable Gentlemen” on July 17 in his statement following the King’s Speech.

The dress code for MPs has been tweaked back and forth over the years – in 2017 John Bercow famously relaxed things, and said ties were not a necessity in Parliament, but Hoyle brought them back on his arrival in 2019.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the quip at the King's Speech earlier this week - PA

So what does this return to smartening up mean for other workplaces around the UK?

Of course it all depends on the type of industry and environment you work in, as well as your personal style and what you usually wear to work.

But there are other tweaks that can be made if you want to “catch the eye” of your superiors – or avoid it, perhaps, on other occasions.

Wear a tie

While Sir Lindsay Hoyle might decree that a tie is essential, these days it needn’t be an absolute, although there is a sense of completion and rightness to the whole kit and caboodle.

Otherwise, an open collar with a suit can look impactful, too; likewise a grandad collar shirt for a more contemporary take. Whatever you choose around your collar, steer clear of the novelty tie – it’s reserved for the office joker.

For women too, the tie can still be an ultimate power dressing symbol – see Glenn Close and Zendaya at Wimbledon this month for examples of how to do it right.

Women can wear them too: Glenn Close at the Wimbledon Championships this year - WireImage

Strong colours

Want to literally catch the eye? Swapping out your daily navy, grey and black for something more vivid will make you unmissable.

For women, there’s a tough line to be trodden between owning the room in a statement suit or colour-block dress, and presenting as a weather girl.

It’s all in the hue – the richer (rather than brighter) the tone, the more expensive the outfit will look. Make Diane Lockhart, The Good Wife’s high flying lawyer, your pin-up.

'It's all in the hue': The Good Wife's Diane Lockhart - CBS

Colour isn’t necessarily a big issue for men – as long as you’re not in some Timmy Mallett kaleidoscopic affair – but there are certain nuances of formal tailoring that should be observed.

Starchy traditionalists maintain that navy blue is City-centric and nouveau, but that’s a rather dated view.

One shade to be wary of is grey in suiting; unless it’s expensive, it can look shiny and a little “regional estate agent”.

Up your grooming

Getting a fresh blow dry before an important meeting is guaranteed to make you look more polished. Vogue editor Anna Wintour gets hers done every day without fail – surely the key to her power image?

Men should pay attention to grooming, too; it might seem like a small matter, but a beard that’s properly trimmed, as opposed to looking shaggily fisherman-like, is important.

'Men should pay attention to grooming, too': Pierce Brosnan at this year's Wimbledon Championships - WireImage

Many offices impose a rule on shaven vs bearded; either is fine, but the halfway house in between isn’t. If you want to make an impact and dress for the job you want, grow it out in your own time during a holiday rather than looking fuzzy-jawed in the office.

Recent research has found that older men in C-suite roles are having more tweakments – Botox and fillers – to compete against younger upstarts. It’s certainly worth considering if you want to look like a go-getter.

The eyewear

Are you hiding a hangover? Who can tell, when you’ve swapped your contact lenses for some statement specs. A bold new frame can be transformative.

Studies have shown that workers can perceive colleagues in great glasses as more intelligent, more competent, and more industrious. Even if the reality is that you’re not operating at 100 per cent.

Trainers vs smart shoes

Depending on what you might usually wear, switching your footwear either way could potentially get you noticed.

High heels can feel unnecessary in a lot of workplaces now – and may attract attention for the wrong reason if you don’t usually wear them and are suddenly stumbling around the office. If you want to (literally) elevate your look just a little, and aren’t used to wearing heels all day, try a kitten heel slingback style.

Marks & Spencer’s raffia pointed toe style will read as polished and unfussy – yet still summer-ready.

The shoe debate for men rumbles on, with ever increasing casualness where once only a stately Oxford or (technically more informal) Derby would do.

Again, it’s all about the context of your workplace, but trainers have become acceptable with suits over the years. They even – whisper it – might actually mark you out as *more* of a serious contender because they demonstrate a certain dynamism and vim. Don’t write the trainer off as a smart ally alongside a suit.

shoes

Raffia kitten heel, £35, Marks & Spencer; Beat trainer, £208, Baudoin Lange

Power jacket

Hold the 80s padded shoulders, today’s power jackets for women are far simpler. A boxy cut, in a soft tweed or boucle fabric, will sharpen up the look of any top and trouser combination without appearing too try-hard.

Me+Em’s cropped jackets have been workwear winners thus far this summer, seen on public figures from Carole Middleton to Angela Rayner.



Of course, it all depends on context, but the suit for a man is the ultimate sign that you’re showing up to get the job done.

That might be antiquated to some – there are so many variants on traditional suiting these days – but the fact remains that in most parts, if a man wants to get noticed, he’d better sharpen up in an exceptional suit.

Take the elder statesman of journalism Gay Talese, a New York legend who dresses in a suit and tie every day just to sit down at his home office desk.

Journalist Gay Talese in his hometown New York City, 2017 - Getty

I’m minded of a fellow who worked in the technical department of an e-commerce site I once worked at, who ditched the plaid shirts and jeans for a full three-piece suit and suddenly looked like something from the cast of Mad Men.

Or myself as a fledgling fashion magazine assistant who was once taken aside and grilled as to why I was suddenly wearing a suit given my relative casualness (they feared I was heading to a job interview).

Then there’s Richie in smash series The Bear, who steps up to the (Michelin-starred) plate in a serious new role by donning black suits with black shirts.

So if you’re keen to strike a particularly professional note as a man, a suit does the talking for you.

jackets

Pure 130 wool Havana suit, £599, Suit Supply; Tweed jacket, £295, Me+Em

Going casual (and what it says)

In terms of flying under the radar – perhaps you’re not feeling great and just need to keep your head down – the beta man’s wardrobe is the perennial chinos and open collar shirt.

Nothing wrong with that; it’s the uniform up and down the land. But pay attention to making it “just so” so that you don’t look slovenly – perhaps a pair of Derby or brogue shoes, a smart belt and a crisp shirt, as opposed to off-duty, holiday shirting.

Going too casual at work can often have the opposite effect and draw attention – shorts and T-shirts in anything but a creative environment, for example, or open- toed sandals.