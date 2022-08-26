Influencer says 'it really is OK if you're struggling' in body positive workout post

Influencer Tiffany Ima opened up about body image and grief on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram/tiffanyima)

Tiffany Ima is getting through her grief — one workout at a time.

On Thursday, the social media influencer took to Instagram to share a video of her working out alongside a candid yet emotional message about grief and body image.

In the clip, the size inclusivity advocate wore a purple two-piece workout set and light pink sneakers. She filmed herself in a gym performing deadlifts, lunges and glute raises, all while keeping her focus and technique on point.

On the screen, Ima explained how although this summer has been difficult for her mentally, her love of weight lifting has given her purpose.

"Y’all this summer has taken a huge toll on my mental health low-key. I’ve been feeling like a hot mess all summer, but I reconnected with my love for lifting weights this summer. And it’s been such a help to me — not just my mental health and my body image but also just in general, feeling better in my body," she wrote. "So I want to encourage you to find some movement that you enjoy that just really helps you to feel better. Remember, it’s less about what you do and more about finding something that you love that you can do consistently."

In the caption, the American model opened up about what body image means to her in the aftermath of her mother's passing.

"It really is OK if you're struggling because we all do. Body image isn't about perfectly loving your body, it's about acceptance and respect. It's about finding ways to live in peace and stop being at war with your mind and body," Ima penned.

"This summer, I wished the world would just stop so I could grieve. But the emails came. The deadlines were still there. I still had to pay bills and deal with things I never wanted to think about. My mom leaving this earth took such a toll on me mind body and spirit and effected every part of my health. I'm learning to live through the pain," she added.

However, the online star is committed to a brighter future.

"I'm figuring out how to move forward," she concluded.

Tiffany Ima is known for sharing self-love and body confidence tips on social media. (Photo via Instagram/tiffanyima)

In the comments, fans praised the influencer's motivational message and expressed their sorrow for her loss.

"I’m happy you’re connecting with things that feel good right now, you got this," commented a follower.

"Much love to you. I don’t yet know what that experience is like, but I do know the feeling of wanting the world to stop so I can grieve. To me it feels like no air. I wish for more moments of pause and space for you. You are loved, always remember that," a fan told Ima.

"Sending love, you're doing so well taking it day by day and finding a method of movement that helps your mind and body!" shared someone else.

"Really important message here, you're an inspirational woman," added another.

