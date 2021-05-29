DEAL ALERT:

25 of the best Memorial Day sales you can shop in Canada

Missed out on Victoria Day weekend sales? Here's your second chance.

I finally tried the viral TikTok baked oats — here's what I thought

Sidra Sheikh
·3 min read

Looking for more news on health and wellness? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Chocolate chip baked oats [Photo via Sidra Sheikh]
Chocolate chip baked oats [Photo via Sidra Sheikh]

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Social media has always been powerful, but TikTok seems to have taken it to another level. The popular platform’s influence is like no other, especially when it comes to viral trends.

This is true across all categories, whether it be a dance, makeup and skincare or in this case – food.

The app has been behind many recent food trends including the baked feta pasta, nature's cereal, pickled garlic and many more — including one of the latest: baked oats.

Baked oats first started appearing on the platform months ago and recently made a comeback, but this time with one key difference. This time the process involves blending all the ingredients to form a cake-like batter versus the first time around when the recipe just called for the ingredients to be mixed together.

The details

Baked oats are a warm, baked, muffin-resembling breakfast option consisting of oats and a handful of other ingredients that are blended together and baked.

Baked Oats ingredients in blender [Photo via Sidra Sheikh]
Baked Oats ingredients in blender [Photo via Sidra Sheikh]

This breakfast option has been deemed too good to be because it takes a boring everyday breakfast option and turns it into something much more exciting. This is in part due to the claims that it has endless flavour options and ability to make it your own, it tastes like cake or muffins and is considered "healthy"- the jury is still out on that one.

The main ingredients for most of the popular baked oats recipes includes oats, milk, egg, banana, cinnamon, salt, vanilla extract and baking powder with additional ingredients added based on the chosen flavor.

Some popular options include chocolate chip peanut butter, blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll and the classic chocolate chip baked oats, which is the one I opted to give a try.

Baked Oats batter in ramekins [Photo via Sidra Sheikh]
Baked Oats batter in ramekins [Photo via Sidra Sheikh]

First impressions

Once I blended all the ingredients together, it truly did resemble a cake like batter, which had me excited, but not for long. 

After impatiently waiting for the oven timer to buzz, I quickly dug into the ramekin and right away was not impressed. For someone who is not a fan of oatmeal or oats, I was already skeptical to believe that it would taste like a cake or muffin, but reading comment after comment claiming they would, my expectations were high.

The texture was cake like, but there was a huge banana oats flavour present, similar to banana pancakes or a banana muffin, but it was lacking any real flavour. Perhaps the other variations have more of an intense flavour, but this variation was not it – for me at least.

The verdict

It is safe to say I was let down big time. While, it did have a unique taste that was different than typical oatmeal, it is definitely not enough to convert this oatmeal hater.

My husband on the other hand did not mind it as much as I did, but he also does not mind oatmeal as much as I do either, so this was expected. That being said, when asked if he would have it again, it was a solid no from us both.

The idea of it was nice as the recipe is easy and simple, it can be made ahead of time so it can be a quick breakfast option, but unfortunately the taste was not there. I would say this will vary person to person, but can be determined by a persons thoughts on oatmeal – if you do not mind oatmeal, this may be worth a shot, but if you are anything like me and despise oatmeal then I would say stick to your usual for now.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • 11 relaxing products to create your own TikTok-inspired spa night routine at home

    Your skin will thank you.

  • Sophie Turner Just Got New Bangs

    "Ya gal's bang'd up."

  • There's a Good Chance 'American Idol' 2022 Will Be Quite Different

    Here's the full scoop.

  • Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Had the Most Heart-Warming Reunion

    Michelle shared an image of them all together on IG, along with audio "check-ins" recorded during the pandemic!

  • Costco Quietly Shrunk the Size of This Popular Product, According To Customers

    Many Costco shoppers are proud of their love for the superstore, but they're also loyal to each other. Just ahead of the holiday weekend, one Costco shopper shared an observation on a Costco social media community page: Costco recently downsized a store-brand product that a lot of buyers love. A few community members have chimed in with inside knowledge about what happened.On Friday, Redditor r/roxnjoji posted, "Just noticed the Kirkland premium paper towel rolls shrank: old roll was 85 sq ft (160 sheets) new roll is 74 sq ft (140 sheets)." With household paper products being among the most fleeting categories of groceries during the pandemic, this revelation has caused about 80 Reddit Costco community members to join in on the conversation so far.RELATED: Costco Foods You Should Always Avoid, According to NutritionistsWithin the discussion, another user reflected that yes, Costco did decrease the size of their paper towels "because of a paper shortage." However, they noted, "The price per sheet is the same."This point stirred further conversation about standard practices within the paper product industry when it comes to supply and pricing. "It's industry standard to price paper products by the sheet. Same deal with germicidal wipes," one user piped in, then added their authority to comment: "Source: have done pricing for these types of products."To that, another debated: "It's also industry standard to reduce package sizes without reducing prices."So overall, it sounds like most Costco members who love these paper towels are on board with the change in size. And while some say they feel blindsided by this change in size to Costco paper towels, one user noted: "My Costco has a sign next to the towels explaining the situation."Meanwhile, one user took the conversation in entirely different direction by stating: "It's not cool however where costco cuts down trees. Don't get me wrong—it's a value buy, but from a suboptimal source, they should be using farmed trees [sic]."Get the latest grocery news in our daily newsletter, and catch up on the news you need:The One Grocery List You Need To Eat Healthy All Week, Nutrition Experts Say7 Best Costco Deals for Memorial Day Weekend9 Summer Costco Items Members Are Stocking up on Big-Time Right NowCostco's Bakery Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Summer Item

  • Edinburgh festival fringe threatened by Covid rules, says organiser

    Edinburgh festival fringe threatened by Covid rules, says organiserCEO calls on Scottish ministers to replace 2-metre rule with 1 metre to secure future of world’s largest arts festivalCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Edinburgh festival fringe in 2019. Photograph: Kenny Williamson/Alamy

  • Concrete thinking: an astonishing terrace extension

    Concrete thinking: an astonishing terrace extensionUsing concrete and having an open mind means the owners of this London home have something very special on their hands ‘We’ve never aspired to the ‘house beautiful’ look, but it was starting to look tatty’: the garden glimpsed through the rear doors of the kitchen. Photograph: FRENCH+TYE

  • Halston's Make Up Designer Shares the Secret to Recreating Elsa Peretti's Dreamy Eyeliner

    You can replicate it at any budget.

  • Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect White T-Shirt While Getting the COVID Vaccine

    And a great pair of jeans.

  • Kelly Osbourne Passionately Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors on Instagram

    “I do not lie but thank you for the compliment.”

  • Kate Middleton Wears Four Distinct Outfits on Her Final Day in Scotland

    The Duchess of Cambridge's looks ranged from a preppy sweater to a chic powder blue coat.

  • Stars in stripes … why the classic Breton top is back in vogue

    Stars in stripes … why the classic Breton top is back in vogue. The comfy staple is seen as the perfect fashion transition after months spent at home

  • Life on the other side: meet five people who’ve had an extreme change of heart

    Life on the other side: meet five people who’ve had an extreme change of heart. Janice was a drug dealer who now works with ex-prisoners, Christian used to be a neo-Nazi and now helps former extremists… Five people who have radically changed their lives reveal what made them switch

  • Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser review – a stupendous wonderland

    Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser review – a stupendous wonderland. V&A, LondonFrom VR croquet to the real Alice papped in Hollywood, the rabbit hole is just the start of this thrilling immersive exploration of Lewis Carroll’s enduring masterpiece

  • 'NCIS' Fans Will Have to Get Used to Seeing Less of Gibbs in Season 19

    It's sad, but true. 😢

  • The Press-On Nails That Have a Style Writer Converted

    This drugstore throwback has become my secret to a perfect manicure.

  • The #1 Reason People Get Obese, According to Science

    What is the number one reason people get obese, according to science?Emily Rubin, RD, LDN, Director of Clinical Dietetics Celiac Center, Fatty Liver Center, Weight Management Center at Thomas Jefferson University, explains. "Two different patients come into my office," she says. "They live in different zip codes, are the same age and sex and eat a similar number of calories each day. Why does one patient weight 150 pounds and the other weigh 250 pounds? Obesity is a complex health issue—a disease resulting from a combination of factors, including behavioral, community environment, and genetics—all of which reflect your zip code. Where you live determines your risk for obesity. Behaviors are based on physical activity and dietary patterns in the community environment, like having access to grocery stores and safe areas to exercise. Tack on the genetics, the predisposition or family history for developing obesity and living in a specific zip code, will then determine how people respond to physical inactivity and intake of high-calorie foods." "There's not one simple reason people get obese," agrees Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, NYC-based nutrition and wellness expert and co-author of Sugar Shock. As a weight management specialist, she's seen clients who struggle with obesity, which WHO defines "as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. A body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 is obese." Adds WHO: "The issue has grown to epidemic proportions, with over 4 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese.""There are so many factors, including access to healthcare; availability of safe places to participate in physical activity; ability and time to prep and cook, and access to whole foods," says Cassetty. However, there is one leading factor, she says, that leads people to become obese. RELATED: 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.The Leading Factor is Our Food Environment"A leading factor is that our food environment promotes heavily processed foods that get digested quickly and leave you hungry soon after eating," says Cassetty. "There's also evidence that heavily processed foods may disrupt signals to the brain that tell you when you're full, so in many ways, they contribute to overeating. On top of that, when you eat ultra-processed foods, your brain tells you they're really rewarding, so it reinforces your desire to want to continue to eat them. Fast food, chips, pizza, ice cream, and the like are all considered heavily processed foods. These foods contain refined grains and may be high in sugar, salt, or both. Added sugars and refined grains promote inflammation, which is an underlying factor in the development of many health problems, including obesity. So, the convenience and affordability of heavily processed foods are important factors in the development of obesity." (For her sources of this intel, see here, here, here and here.)Melissa Mitri, MS, RDN, Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, LLC, agrees. "Highly processed foods," she says when asked about the #1 cause of obesity. "Processed foods that come in a package are linked to excess weight gain. Research has shown that those who consume more processed foods tend to weigh more. This is because these foods are designed to be highly palatable and addicting. Processed foods are also not as filling, so they are easier to overeat." RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers.Here's What to Eat InsteadSo what to eat instead? "Choosing more whole foods that don't come in a package helps to support a healthy weight," says Mitri. Obese or not, challenge yourself to take one full day where you eat nothing processed—just whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats, that come from the Earth. Then try it for two days, or three. For inspiration, try any of these 19 Weight Loss Foods That Really Work, Say Experts.

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Too Much Alcohol, Says Science

    Like all aspects of a balanced diet, we know that over-boozing isn't in our best interest. Alcohol impacts almost every system in our body, hence the hit-by-a-train feeling when we end up drinking too much alcohol at once.First and foremost, alcohol impacts digestion. Alcohol actually delays digestion by slowing stomach emptying. This mechanism has serious downstream consequences when repeated long term.While slower digestion may seem benign on the surface, it is associated with many serious effects like weight gain, decreased absorption of nutrients, and digestive distress.How does alcohol slow down our digestive system? Because alcohol is considered a toxin to our system, the body prioritizes the digestion of alcohol over food. Thus, digestion significantly slows and does not resume until the alcohol has been processed from our system.This phenomenon, paired with a high-calorie meal, can halt digestion and increase weight gain. When you consider that oftentimes overindulging in boozy beverages is coupled with high-calorie comfort foods, it's no wonder how weight changes happen.To make matters more serious, decreased digestion directly correlates to decreased absorption of nutrients. In fact, alcohol depletes many nutrients on its own even before considering the effects of slow stomach emptying. Decreased absorption from alcohol consumption can lead to imbalanced nutrition and can contribute to digestive distress. Many of us have experienced the morning-after effect leaving us running to the bathroom in a hungover state. Oftentimes, digestion has resumed to its usual pace by morning, but it leaves us with a sense of urgency as the night before is finally catching up to us.If alcohol suddenly seems like it spawns heavy consequences, you might be wondering what life would look like with less imbibing. If you're curious, here's what happens to your body when you give up alcohol.

  • 'One of the best ring lights money can buy': This ring light from Best Buy is fantastic for vlogging

    "[I] smacked a 5-star review so hard I almost broke my wrist!"

  • Jenna Bush Hager Shared an Emotional Message on Instagram After Crying on 'Today'

    Hoda's motherhood story moved Jenna (and all of us!) to tears.