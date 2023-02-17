TikTok of B.C. toddler 'working' at his family's store goes viral: 'Cutest ever'

B.C. toddler goes viral on TikTok for "working" at his parents' store via TikTok/ @tamaraannemunro

A B.C. toddler is proving that hard work pays off!

Earlier this week, a toddler in Quesnel, B.C., made a splash on TikTok for pulling his weight at his family's store, Cariboo Water.

TikTok user @tamaraannemunro shared an "adorable" clip of her son paired with the caption, "When you just can’t get enough of his sweetness!"

In the video, which has garnered more than 34 million views, the 16-month-old helps out his parents by retrieving empty water jugs nearly the same size as him off of the back of a truck, bringing them inside the store, stacking them on a platform — sometimes two at a time — and repeating.

The toddler was applauded by countless viewers for his impressive and premature work ethic.

"He is so smart and helpful," one TikTok user commented, while another added, "He works harder than most adults that I've worked with!"

Someone else wrote: "You have one heck of a hard worker there. So cute."

"The fact that he can actually pick them up is the cutest ever," one person shared.

Another commented: "Wow, so impressive. He understands the mission."

"So adorable!" a viewer chimed in, while another penned, "Probably the most adorable thing I’ve seen in years. Thank you for this great way to start my day."

The toddler's mom previously shared another video of her son hard at work last month that also earned praise from fans.

"This little man makes work a whole lot better!" she captioned it.

"Forget daycare! That kid works harder than some adults I know," a TikTok user commented.

"He needs to be paid he works with his whole heart," someone added.

Another person quipped: "I'm going to start a petition for him to be promoted to CEO."

