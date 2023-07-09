TikTok is absolutely obsessed with these 12 Amazon products, starting under $15

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These 12 Amazon buys are all TikTok approved.

If there's something TikTokers love, it's uncovering the best and most budget-friendly products on Amazon. The hashtag #amazonfinds has a whopping 54.4 billion views — and that number keeps growing.

From the best cleaning supplies to beauty dupes to clothes, TikTokers have done the work of reviewing the best things on the site. To make things even easier, I've rounded up some of the best so you don't have to scroll yourself silly on the app.

The foot peel mask next to a person's feet

From $20 $30 at Amazon

Rating: 4.1 stars

The details: These foot peel masks will rid your tootsies of calluses and cracks in one treatment. Simply soak your feet, wear the booties for 90 minutes, and then let them work their magic. You'll shed your dead skin instead of needing you hack away at it with a pumice stone.

Promising review: "I thought it didn’t do much when I first used it. A couple of days later my feet started to peel. They have never felt so soft. I wish I had known about the product a long time ago. Amazing results."

The book vase filled with flowers

$27 $30 at Amazon

Rating: 4.7 stars

The details: This acrylic vase is the perfect addition to any desk or bookcase. Bonus: when you aren't using it, you can tuck it away with the rest of your personal library.

Promising review: "This vase is perfect! I put it against a darker backdrop so you can see what it looks like in a darker setting compared to the brighter scenes. I love how it looks on the side because it’s such a unique shape and everyone is always so interested in it. Would definitely recommend as it looks good both day and night!"

A person holding the glue in front of their face

$13 at Amazon

Rating: 4.2 stars

The details: This non-sticky brow gel will keep your hairs in place all day long. It comes in tinted and untinted formulas and won't flake throughout the day.

Promising review: "Favourite brow product of all time. Hold the brows in place all day! Overall just amazing, no complaints!"

A person holding the tumbler

$36 $38 at Amazon

Rating: 4.7 stars

The details: This double-walled tumbler is similar to the viral Stanley cup (though TikTokers say it's more leakproof than the real deal). It's made of stainless steel and, unlike most tumblers, will actually fit in your car cupholders.

Promising review: "This water tumbler is awesome! It is sturdy, well made, and don't even get me started on how cold it keeps the water and for how long! I tested this when I first got it to see if all the hype was true and I can tell you it is! I put water and ice in mine for the whole day and night, I went to take a sip the next morning and the ice was still there!"

A person using the Shark tool on their hair

$350 at Amazon

Rating: 4.4 stars

The details: This air styler is similar to the Dyson AirWrap — but less than half the price. It comes with four styling heads: a round brush, a flat brush and two curling attachments, and can even be used as a blow dryer. It'll reduce frizz, increase shine, and won't damage your hair as much as typical styling tools thanks to its temperature-regulating technology.

Promising review: "I have coloured hair that is very delicate, breaks easily and would always get crispy ends after using curling iron or flat iron. I wanted the curling power without the crispy ends. This does a wonderful job I get a lovely blow out. The drying time is very quick I have shoulder length hair."

The diffuser on a wooden table

$48 at Amazon

Rating: 4.1 stars

The details: This 3-in-1 product is a aromatherapy diffuser, night light, and will creating a soothing soundscape in your bedroom (like a rainstorm!). You can choose from seven lighting colours and it can run for up to 48 hours without needing a tank refill.

Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is so soothing, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you."

Several multi-sticks laid out

$14 at Amazon

Rating: 4.0 stars

The details: You can use this cream-to-powder stick as an eyeshadow, lipstick and blush, making it the perfect one-and-done product to keep in your makeup bag.

Promising review: "Super creamy, light feeling and long lasting. I use mostly on my lips but is also nice on cheeks. Nice and compact too — perfect for summer time!"

Several pairs of hoops laid out

$26 $31 at Amazon

Rating: 4.3 stars

The details: This set of earrings comes with six pairs of 14K, hypoallergenic hoops you can wear every day of the week.

Promising review: "It’s so lovely. Got compliments from my friends/family and coworkers. It got some weight to it and I guess that’s a good thing. Hasn’t tarnished or faded yet (even after wearing in shower, sweating under the sun, to sleep). It’s perfect. Go for it."

Four tubes of Lumi Glotion

$21 at Amazon

Rating: 4.5 stars

The details: This multipurpose gem will become a staple in your collection. You can wear it alone, under foundation, or as a highlighter — the world's your oyster.

Promising review: "I love this! It adds a bit of glow to my skin! Its so great! I have the Drunk Elephant version of this and I will definitely keep using this over Drunk Elephant's!"

The power bank plugged into a phone

$26 at Amazon

Rating: 4.2 stars

The details: Gone are the days of bulky chargers. This smallyet powerful bank can juice up your phone more than once on a single charge and is only the size of a lipstick.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing. I took it on my 10 day long trip to Europe and it lasted and entire day and gave me and two other people a full charge. The design makes it’s really great to hold on your hand and it charges fast 10/10 would recommend."

Four glasses with lids and straws

$37 at Amazon

Rating: 4.5 stars

The details: These four can-shaped glasses come with bamboo lids and straws to prevent spillage. The set also includes a straw cleaning brush, so you won't have to struggle to scrub them out.

Promising review: "I love these glasses. They fit in the cup holder in the car perfectly. These cups also feel very well made not cheap at all. The seal from the bamboo lid is solid. I worried if it would be loose fitting, it absolutely is not."

A person walking and jogging on the treadmill

$350 $500 at Amazon

Rating: 4.1 stars

The details: This shock-absorbing walking pad has a range of 0.6 MPH to 4 MPH and can be tucked away under a couch or bed when it's not in use. It also has e 7-layer noise reduction, meaning you won't bug your roommates when you're strutting through your workday.

Promising review: "I have been trying this out for just over one month now and I can definitely say it is exactly what I wanted. I work from home 8 hours a day and I sit the entire time as a Call Centre Agent, for the past month 5 days a week I was able to get 10,000 steps in between my calls (roughly takes about 1 hour 40 minutes out of the 8 hours working between 3.2-3.4m/h speed). I highly recommend it to get your daily steps in."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

