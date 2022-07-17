This $38 setting powder is the 'secret' to transfer-proof makeup this summer

Say goodbye to sweating your makeup off in the summer heat.

Summer is officially here, which means hot, sunny days. Not that I'm complaining, but this just means that transfer and sweat-proof makeup hacks are a must to avoid having your makeup slide around or melt off throughout the day.

Thankfully, professional makeup artist and TikToker, @janellemariss, posted a transfer-proof glam makeup routine that keeps your makeup in place and feeling fresh all day long — especially in the heat and humidity.

In the video, Janelle walks her followers through a step-by-step guide on how to achieve a heat-proof look, featuring some of her favourite products and top recommendations along the way.

She starts by mixing the Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops with the Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream with her fingers to help "even out skin tone and camouflage any dark spots." Since these two products melt right into the skin and provide a hint of coverage, Janelle notes that you won't feel like you have a heavy layer of foundation on your skin.

Next, she prioritizes sun protection by going in with the Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 PA++++, which she uses as an everyday sunscreen. Janelle recommends applying your SPF as is, without mixing additional products into it for optimal sun protection.

One of Janelle's top tips for keeping your makeup on during hot or humid weather is by spraying your face with a setting spray in between every step.

Although this is an optional step, she does recommend going in with the Maybelline New York Master Fix Setting Spray to help lock each step into your skin for long-wearing results.

According to Janelle, the "secret to locking in your makeup" is the DERMABLEND Professional Loose Setting Powder in the shade Translucent.

As one of her final steps in the summer makeup routine, she notes that this setting powder helps lock in all of your makeup without adding a "cakey" finish.

This popular setting powder is also a hit among Amazon shoppers, and has earned a 4.4-star rating from more than 7,000 customer reviews.

It delivers a transfer-proof finish for up to 16 hours of wear, and since it's translucent, it works well on a range of different skin tones.

One reviewer noted that it's "it’s amazing for under eye and creasing areas" as it helps to lock in makeup once it's been applied. Another praised the powder's "instant glow" effect that truly delivers a "natural look."

Ringing in at $38, the mid-range price tag of this setting powder also rivals "other more expensive brands" according to reviewers.

Final thoughts

Although this transfer-proof makeup routine requires quite a few steps, as demonstrated in Janelle's video, it really does work! After her entire application process, she pats her face with the inside of her white robe and there's no visible transfer.

As someone with combination skin, this is a makeup routine I can get behind. After watching Janelle's video, I also made note of some key takeaways: the key to locking in your makeup for all-day wear includes periodically setting your face with a setting spray during the application process and integrating the DERMABLEND Professional Translucent Powder as a final step to help set everything in place.

It's also important to use a light hand when going through each of the steps, so applying light layers of each product will ensure your skin stays healthy, glowy, and radiant while being transfer and sweat resistant.

If you're looking for a transfer-proof makeup routine just in time for the summer season ahead, this is definitely the one to try!

