TikTok's Gourmet Ice Trend Will Instantly Take Your Cocktail To New Heights

Ice, camera, action! While any cocktail connoisseur knows that the type of ice you use can make or break a drink, lately, the ice itself has been stealing the show on TikTok. Yep, it's not just about whether you're serving up sips over crushed or cubed anymore. Thanks to creators like @kate_cleanhome and @gracelynnhewitt99, whose fancified ice restock video recently racked up over 2 million views in just one day, cocktail (and mocktail) fans are leaning into whimsical icy creations that are made just as meticulously as mixed drinks themselves. Think layered fruit juices, fun shapes like butterflies and roses, and eye-catching edible garnishes.

But beyond tasting great and looking pretty, these so-called gourmet ice cubes (not to be confused with the glassy gourmet ice you might find at a restaurant) can be put to practical use. Here's a tip: If you make ice using the same juice(s) as the base of your cocktail, it prevents the possibility of ending up with a watered-down drink as the ice melts. Hey, there's nothing worse than putting a cocktail down for a bit and then getting a mouthful of diluted flavors. Being strategic with your ice, therefore, allows you to both keep your sip cool and its taste potent. In that same vein, you can also create contrasting flavor-infused ice cubes that add something new to your sip as it melts, from refreshing cubes of cucumber and mint to herbaceous spheres of frozen tea. Consider that dynamic mixology at its finest.

Fun Gourmet Ice And Cocktail Combos To Consider

If you're looking to give gourmet ice a try, you'll find plenty of creative takes making the rounds on TikTok. They not only serve to add flavor to drinks, but also work as gorgeous garnishes. Some ideas posted on the platform include frozen chunks of coconut or dragon fruit, bold blooms of edible flowers (a Tasting Table fave), and even Bloody Mary-ready bunches of olives, celery stalks, meats, and cheeses, complete with toothpick.

Basically, if you can put a (non-alcoholic) ingredient into a cocktail, you can put it into an ice cube tray to freeze it first. And as far as the combinations you can try, well, they are practically endless. For example, you can pop some mint leaves and lime juice into the freezer before whipping up a mojito or freeze sliced jalapeno peppers in pineapple juice to give your spicy margarita some extra kick.

But you don't have to go too over-the-top with your ice to make it magical. Something as simple as frozen berries or lemon wedges can turn a basic gin and tonic into a subtly fruity affair, while cubes of coffee can play up the warm flavors of a classic old fashioned. You can also easily make your ice stand out by forming it into unique shapes with the help of varying ice molds and trays that turn your frozen concoctions into ice cold works of art. For an upgraded cocktail, it's all in the (frozen) details.

