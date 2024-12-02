Tim Burton is 'sure' he'll make another film with Johnny Depp

The director and actor have worked together on various projects over the past 30 years, including Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd, Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The pair haven't worked together since 2012 when Depp starred in the movie adaptation of Dark Shadows, directed by Burton. Despite Depp's tumultuous few years, Burton has admitted he isn't opposed to working with the actor again. During a red-carpet interview at the Marrakech International Film Festival, Burton was asked if there might be a chance for the duo to reunite.