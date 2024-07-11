Tim Henman's ultra-private £4.9m home with wife, daughters and multiple pets

Tim Henman on centre court during day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. (John Walton - PA Images,Getty)

When Wimbledon rolls around each year, former professional player and six-time major semi-finalist Tim Henman is always on-hand to offer expert commentary and analysis from the action on Centre Court at the All England Club.

The 49-year-old has more than enough credentials to his name. At the height of his playing career in the late 1990s, he became the British No. 1 player and reached a world ranking of No. 4 between 2002 and 2004.

When not reporting from the BBC commentator's box at SW19, however, Tim can be found in Oxfordshire with his wife of 25 years, Lucy Heald, and their grown-up daughters, Rosie, 21, Olivia, 19, and Grace, 16.

Tim Henman comments for Eurosport the men's final on day 15 of the 2024 French Open, Roland-Garros 2024 (Jean Catuffe)

Since the mid-2000s, the five-year-old family have lived at a stunning manor house in Aston Tirrold, a sleepy but beautiful village parish close to Didcot.

Find out more about the home and Tim's ultra-private countryside living with his family.

Don't miss

Tim Henman's countryside living in gorgeous £4.5m Oxford manor house

Tim and his family have been living in Oxfordshire since 2004 in a breathtaking 17th-century Grade II-listed property named Aston Tirrold Manor. However, in 2022, the house was put on the market for £6.5 million, indicating that the family were planning to move.

More recently, however, according to Right Move, the property is once again on the market but has recently been sold for a lower price of £4.5 million.

It's not known if Tim has subsequently moved out from the property yet, but the family also have a home in Barnes, close by to Wimbledon, where they could have stayed in the interim.

Aston Tirrold manor house in Oxford is where Tim Henman used to live (Right Move)

Inside Tim Henman's £4.5m Manor House

The impressive manor house sits on five acres of land and boasts an outdoor pool, stables and paddocks.

The enormous property also has an outhouse which the family used as a guest lodge, perhaps when friends and family came to stay, as well as beautiful gardens, a never-ending lawn and, unsurprisingly, a tennis court just a few steps away from the main house.

The kitchen at Aston Tirrold manor house in Oxford (Right Move)

In the main house, there are eight bedrooms and a top floor so big it could serve as its own individual apartment; which no doubt gave Tim and Lucy plenty of space for Tim and Lucy to raise their three daughters over the years!

The interiors of the home are kept traditional, with patterned wallpapers, large Persian rugs and a wooden dining table. There are also plenty of reception rooms and a drawing room for the family to relax and watch television.

Aston Tirrold manor house in Oxford is where Tim Henman used to live (Right Move)

At the back of the house, the family placed a large, orangery-style conservatory leading out onto the generously sized lawn.

The kitchen is beautifully designed with lots of windows for natural daylight, as well as large hanging light fittings from the ceiling, an island at the centre of the room, and a traditional AGA oven.

In an article for the Evening Standard in 2021, Tim explained how they used to live in a home in South West London, no doubt to be close to the AELTC but moved away from the capital towards the end of his professional playing career.

Tim Henman at the Wimbledon Championships 2017 (Alamy)

"We used to live in Barnes but we moved out here in 2004. We've got horses, dogs and cats, so you could call it a zoo."

The former player also clarified their second property: "We still have a place in Barnes where I stay during Wimbledon."