"It's time to fight back against never-ending email stress – here's what I found worked best"

Does your inbox ever make your heart temporarily stop? Same. Whether I’ve been in a meeting for an hour or off rummaging in the cupboards for a choccy biscuit for five minutes, there's always an avalanche of virtual mail when I get back to my desk … And I'm convinced I. Must. Answer. Everything. Immediately. In our perma-switched on world, it’s just the done thing, right?

Well, not necessarily. If our FYP is anything to go by, it seems more of us are rejecting the notion we need to be instantly - and constantly - contactable, even during traditional working hours. Some are even adopting 24/7 out-of-office notices, letting the world know not to expect a response straightaway - adjusting expectations while (hopefully) alleviating their own internal guilt and stress.

That was certainly my aim when I set out to test the trend for two weeks. "Thank you for your email. I'll do my best to get back to you within three to five working days (...) Unfortunately, I cannot respond to every email I receive due to the volume of messages, but please do feel free to send a reminder if necessary," I wrote in my trial message.

Turning on my auto-reply, I wondered if I might make my mountain of emails worse.

Would everyone expect a response on or no later than the five day mark? Would people spam my email if they wouldn't or couldn't wait three days for a response? Or would nobody notice the message at all?

As a journalist who receives hundreds of emails per day, I spend a lot of time fretting over my inbox – and worrying I might look 'rude' or 'unprofessional' if I’m not greeting people with an instant response. I wondered if creating an OOO, explaining what my working day actually entails, caveating that I’d take a few days to reply, could help me win back some time and more crucially, some peace of mind.

A huge advocate for an OOO-induced sense of relief is Sophie Williams, a speaker, author and an early adopter of the auto-response, who has sworn by the method for four years and counting.

Williams first added an auto-response to her personal email back in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. At the time, she was self-employed and had two books published in the space of six months. Understandably, her inbox was hectic. But, she says, her auto-response gave her room to breathe – and it stuck.

Fast-forward to 2021, Williams started working in a leadership role at Netflix, where she also made waves after adding a footer to her email signature: My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obligated to reply to this email outside of your normal working hours.



"It caused a bit of a stir," admits Williams (who has since spotted more people using similar disclaimers ). "But unless something [really] is an emergency, we don't need to treat it as urgent."

Has her auto-response ever irked anyone? "I've wondered if it's annoying to people," Williams says. "[But] it doesn't send to the same person again if it's sent to them recently, so I think that's all good."

She uses an OOO of sorts on WhatsApp, too. "My status there is also a message saying I'm not going to come back to you quickly, if at all, and I'd prefer you reached out on a different platform."

"As an autistic person, setting those boundaries about how I'm contacted, and what you should expect in response has been really helpful, and calming to me," Williams concludes.

Should I use a permanent out-of-office reply or auto-response?



Keen to try a permanent OOO reply yourself? First up, you should consult your supervisor or HR department to check you’re complying with company policies and guidelines, Anna Campbell, Career Expert & Coach, at Reclaim Your Lane tells Cosmopolitan.

Auto-responses can "help individuals control their work schedules effectively and support well-being" she agrees, but you don’t want to annoy colleagues or other stakeholders in the process.

It's worth running your message by your boss "to ensure your message aligns with the brand and reputation of the business", she says.

But don't let that put you off. "By setting clear boundaries around availability, individuals empower themselves to focus on tasks at hand, enhancing productivity and efficiency during work hours."

It’s not just you it’s good for either. "Clear communication of availability and response times can build credibility and professionalism, creating an environment conducive to career advancement," says Campbell.

It might even buy you goodwill, as Williams has found.

In her experience, "It acts as a sort of confirmation of contact - people know I've received their mail, so they don't need to worry about whether or not it's gone to the right person, and it buys me a little time and context.

"To be honest, even when my emails are not flooded, I keep the auto-response in place because it buys me some positive sentiment. People have been warned that I might be slow to respond, so when I'm not, they're really pleased."

And, hey, a move towards more independence and flexibility in the workplace can only be a positive thing - in fact, it’s one of the key changes needed to help address the gender pay gap according to the Fawcett Society, who want to see "all jobs being advertised as flexible, unless there is a good reason not to do so."

While researching her upcoming book, The Glass Cliff: How Women in Power are Undermined, and How to Fight Back, Williams observed how the "expectation of 24/7 availability isn’t working for many women anymore."

"We want flexibility, we want control, we want to be trusted to do the work that needs to be done, but in the ways that work for us. Setting an automatic response might seem like a really small or trivial thing, but when I see it, I see a woman who has taken control of her own time. I absolutely love and respect that," she explains.

For my part, what felt like a reasonably small change - switching on my OOO - has made a big difference. For one, there’s the time and mental energy I’ve regained, now I spend less time fretting over my inbox. Before, I’d be refreshing and replying to messages multiple times an hour, but now I don’t rush to get through all my messages.

It’s also a relief to know I’ve sent a heads up to anyone who messages during a particularly busy time - so they’re not panicked if the response they’re expecting doesn’t arrive instantly.

Nobody has commented on the auto reply. So I can’t tell if it’s a welcome or unwelcome response. But I’m going to say no news is good news, given nobody has complained about it.



Best of all, I think it’s cut down the number of follow-up emails I receive, presumably because people are confident their message has arrived and I’ll get back to them when I can. So, while I still check my emails pretty fervently, the 24/7 OOO is a welcome addition to my inbox. It’s here to stay.









