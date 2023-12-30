‘This time last year I was resolving to have a “good” divorce’

'There would be no finger pointing or bad-mouthing in an attempt to disentangle 17 years together' says Whitehouse - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions. But last year, I did make a pledge to myself that this would be the year of the “good divorce”.

I remember feeling sad thinking of the moment it would happen. How the kids would react. How we’d be with each other. I imagined how it would feel. Relief and grief – my sister heard me say these words so often throughout our breakup that she renamed it “regrief”.

There was, however, one thing I felt reassured about. The new “no-fault” divorce law would mean there would be less wrangling. There would be no finger pointing or bad-mouthing in an attempt to disentangle 17 years together – complete with two kids and a Russian hamster called Ziggy.

The bare bones of the law simply mean there’s no legal need to blame the other party. The aim is to unite broken couples rather than divide them in some court-based mud-slinging exercise.

I wonder, if the law hadn’t come into effect, how our divorce would have been different. The need to hold your ex to account doesn’t feel a particularly healthy way to enter into a co-parenting relationship.

The turning of the year often nudges us to look back, reflect and consider what lies ahead. For a recently divorced mother like me, it’s been a journey peppered with both sorrow and optimism.

Navigating the end of a marriage isn’t merely about signing papers: it’s an emotional labyrinth, a process of dismantling a life intertwined with shared joys, some of the happiest memories, drabbest routines, dreams achieved together and dreams shattered.

And in the middle of this, there’s an inevitable pang of introspection – one that extends beyond the legalities into the depths of emotional healing. What could I have done differently? How could we have done more? How will things be without the man who has been my unwavering emotional support for 17 years?

The resolution I made – to have a “good divorce” – wasn’t about erasing the pain or pretending everything was fine. It was about striving for a separation that didn’t spill animosity into our family’s future, for the sake of our daughters.

I found solace in the concept of “no-fault”. It’s a beacon of hope, an opportunity to transition from being spouses to becoming co-parents in a way that keeps respect and mutual understanding.

Looking ahead, the new year beckons with its promise of fresh starts and new beginnings. For me, it’s about embracing the bittersweet beauty of life’s transitions, about focusing on the positive amid the challenges. I have made a great many mistakes in 2023, but hoping for a good divorce was not one of them.

Resolutions, in this context, aren’t about drastic changes or lofty goals. They’re about small steps – creating a stable environment for my girls; nurturing a co-parenting relationship with Matt based on empathy and open communication; and finding my own sense of peace amid the aftermath of a life-altering event.

It’s about being kind to yourself, allowing room for healing, acknowledging the emotions that ebb and flow, and finding strength in vulnerability.

And in the middle of all this change, I find myself seeking comfort in the familiar and solace in the unknown. The divorce was not the end but rather a new chapter – a chance to redefine roles, rebuild dreams and rediscover resilience amidst the echoes of “regrief”.

The impact of divorce reverberates through every aspect of life, especially during the turn of the year – when reflection and resolution intertwine. It’s a reminder that in the uncertainties and complexities of life, there exists a space for the renewal of hope.

And in the manic muddle of my future life’s unknowns, one thing remains certain – the love and commitment to nurture my daughters through every twist and turn of this journey. They are the guiding stars illuminating our co-parenting path, and we put them first in everything.

So as the clock ticks down, I try and embrace this mix of emotions: the melancholy and hopefulness, reminiscing about the happiest moments of the past while leaning into the promise of tomorrow.

There’s an intrinsic strength that arises from adversity – a resilience that emerges from navigating uncharted waters.

The journey after divorce isn’t just a singular day but an ongoing process — it will be with me for every day through 2024, and who knows what that will bring. There will be tears, doubt, resilience, and the unwavering determination to build a future founded on love for my daughters.

So, as the fireworks pop, I will carry with me a mix of cherished memories from the past 17 years, and quiet aspirations for my future and my girls. I want to let go of my guilt and anger and embrace understanding and forgiveness.

The journey of a “good divorce” continues – one step, one day at a time.