'It's time to start another chapter of my life': Scott Moir gets candid about romance and the future in new interview

Scott Moir has his sights set on the future.

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old ice dancer and his longtime partner, Tessa Virtue, became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history after an unforgettable performance at the 2018 Pyeongchang winter games in South Korea.

Despite his illustrious career, the five-time Olympic medalist’s “are they or aren’t they?” relationship with Virtue has been a constant source of tabloid fodder. As he prepares for a 31-city tour across Canada, the London, Ont. native is getting candid about his romantic life in a new interview with CBC Sports.

On the premiere episode of “Player’s Own Voice,” hosted by Canadian speed skater Anastasia Buscis, Moir revealed that his working relationship and on-ice chemistry with Virtue has made many of his personal relationships difficult to navigate.

Virtue and Moir earned two gold medals at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. The pair now have five Olympic medals (three gold and two silver) making them the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history.

“I’ve had lots of times in my career when i didn’t know how to handle my relationship with Tessa,” he admitted. “I’ve had partners – life partners, that didn’t understand it and I felt the pressure of that and took it out on Tessa, or vice versa I’m sure it wasn’t peachy to be in a relationship with me.”

Amidst their easy banter, Moir expressed with refreshing honesty a desire to cultivate a life for himself off of the ice- and away from the spotlight.

“To be an Olympian is not flattering for any partner that’s with you. It’s a really selfish part of your life,” Moir said. “A lot of us Canadians are lucky to have family that are supportive and understand and friends who really understand — and for partners it’s really tough.”

While he avoided confirming his retirement from competitive skating, Moir’s goals for the future seem rooted in nurturing the relationships with his friends and family.

“I’ve been so focused on being an Olympian for the last little bit and I always knew I wanted to work a lot after the Olympics.” Moir told Buscis. “It’s time to start another chapter of my life and it’s very exciting… I think that’s a good way to know you’ve lived your full athletic life when you’re ready to turn the next chapter.”

Although there are undoubtedly opportunities to capitalize on his fame, Moir maintains that his number one goal is to foster the next generation of Canadian athletes.

“I know what I want to do and I know what I’m passionate about. The crazy world of social media and trying to be famous – I know what makes me tick and I’m happy with that,” he explained. I want to inspire the next generation of athletes, not just figure skaters. If I can inspire at least one per cent to live what I lived being a part of the Canadian Olympic team then I’m very happy with that.”

The “Thank You Canada Tour” featuring Moir, Virtue alongside Canadian figure skating icons such as Patrick Chan and Elvis Stojko, kicks off on Oct. 5, in Abbortsford, B.C.

