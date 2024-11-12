Timothée Chalamet recalls agent advising him to gain weight early in career

During a conversation for Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Interview Series on Monday, the Academy Award-nominated actor compared his experience of navigating Hollywood as a young person, to the way Bob Dylan carved out his own path as a musician in Minnesota in the late 1950s. Chalamet plays Dylan and serves as a producer on the upcoming biographical drama, A Complete Unknown. "If I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent, things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up, the feedback was always, 'Oh, you don't have the right body'..."