Timothée Chalamet vows 'never' to release music

The 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor plays Bob Dylan in the critically acclaimed new biographical drama A Complete Unknown. But the Wonka star has insisted he won't be attempting to rule the music charts despite the praise his singing and guitar skills have drawn. Asked by Variety if he now plans to release his own album, Chalamet bluntly replied, "Never.".Discussing his music skills in the film, Chalamet credited his co-star Edward Norton for encouraging him to sing live while filming the project.