Tinted balms: 10 of the best

Tinted face balms have emerged as a gamechanger in the beauty world, blending skincare and makeup into one seamless product. These versatile balms offer a practical solution for busy lifestyles and an effective way to achieve a radiant, natural glow with a simple dab of colour.

The days of juggling a ton of products are over – most tinted balms are multi-use, so they can be used for a monochromatic look by applying to your lips, cheeks and eyes. The quick, foolproof way to add a youthful glow to your appearance, even for the most novice makeup users. Plus, they are also great for touchups on the go or when travelling as they take up less space in your makeup bag and can often fit in carry-on luggage.



Tinted balms are your best friend if you prefer a no-makeup makeup look. They offer sheer, buildable coverage that enhances your natural complexion without hiding it. Due to their creamy consistency, they also sit well with foundations. Just remember to apply them before any powder for the best results. You can’t go wrong with adding a tinted balm to your makeup routine. Whether you’re aiming for a youthful glow, a hint of colour, or a simplified beauty routine, these versatile little wonders deliver. Give one a try, and let your skin shine with confidence.

1. Perricone MD No Makeup Blush Balm £33, perriconemd.co.uk

2. Jones Road Miracle Balm £36, jonesroadbeauty.com

3. Anastasia Stick Blush £30, spacenk.com

4. Mii Cosmetics Colour Wonder £23.50, miicosmetics.com

5. Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick £36, iliabeauty.com

6. By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick £33, makeupbymario.com

7. Milk Makeup Jelly Tint £22, cultbeauty.co.uk

8. Trinny London Lip2Cheek £26, trinnylondon.com

9. Nudies Matte All Over Face Blush Colour Bloom £28.96, nudestix.glopalstore.com

10. RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek Kit £35, rmsbeauty.com