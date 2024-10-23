'Tiny but powerful': This Craftsman pressure washer bundle is at an all-time low

We all have our ways of relaxing. Some people take a bath. Others watch TV or have a glass of wine. Some do all three at once (no judgment). Me? I like to watch pressure-washing videos. There's something addictive about watching high-pressure H2O blasting grime off a fence, patio, furniture, car — even shoes (pro tip: Take 'em off first). The only thing better? Doing it myself. In the past, pressure washers were heavy, loud and smelly, but not so today. This Craftsman Electric Pressure Washer comes in a lightweight, portable, quiet package. And right now, you can get it bundled with a 50-foot Flexzilla hose for $50 off.

For $129, you're not just getting a high-quality pressure washer, but a lightweight, heavy-duty 50-foot garden hose. That means you'll have everything you need to start cleaning right from the get-go. Even better: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this bundle.

This pressure washer comes with two nozzles: a turbo nozzle that spins while you use it, cutting cleaning time down by as much as 50% over a stationary nozzle, as well as a 40-degree (or wide-angle) nozzle, which offers a gentler spray. It also comes with a soap bottle applicator for those cleaning jobs that require a little more than just water.

The 20-foot hose that connects to the wand is kink-resistant, and the wand itself is incredibly easy to use. And because the pressure washer is electric, you don't have to bother with filling up a gas tank, draining it in winter or using a pull cord (the bane of my existence no matter what yard tool it's on) to get it started. Just turn it on and see what color your patio stones were meant to be.

Let's also talk about the hose that comes in this bundle. Recently, I was in the market for a drinking water hose for my newly purchased camper when I purchased a Flexzilla. Until that moment, I hadn't realized how far garden-hose technology had come in the past 30 or so years. The Flexzilla doesn't kink, stays flexible in cold weather, is easy to store and is somehow much lighter than any other hose I've ever used. I quickly bought a second to use around the house.

Wait — the sidewalks aren't supposed to be the color of your husband's dingiest socks? Who knew? (Craftsman)

Nearly 2,000 reviewers have given this pressure washer bundle a five-star rating, and they're using it to clean everything from cars and trucks to patios and driveways.

"I had my doubts about this little guy due to the low 1,700 PSI and the low price, but let me tell you ... It rocks!" raved one five-star reviewer. "I bought it to wash my brand new truck, as I don't want to ruin the finish with drive-thru car washes, but I washed my large driveway the day it came and it did a great job. Now I want to pressure wash everything we have! Its smaller, portable size is easy to store and transport also."

"Tiny but powerful. My husband has a huge pressure washer. I wanted something light and portable that I could use on my patio," said a second fan. "Did not tell hubby that I bought it. When it arrived, he did not show much interest in it and said it was just a toy. The day of my patio cleaning, he opened the box, read directions and put it together for me. He was impressed that it had a detergent dispenser included. So he decided to try it out for me. It did a great job on our patio. In less than 45 minutes the patio was done. ... (It would have taken my husband almost a half an hour to get out and set up his monster unit before even starting the job.) My husband loved the little guy and was impressed at how much power it had. Guess I lost my toy!"

Another user was also pleased with how easy it was to use. "The quick connects to connect the gun worked very well — no leaks. I used it to pressure wash caked-on algae off the concrete, and the difference is night and day."

Some pressure washers can be tiring to use after a while, but not so with this Craftsman, according to this shopper. "The wrist on my dominant hand was hurt in a car accident, and one complaint I had on all those pressure washers was that my wrist would hurt soon after holding the gun while washing. The gun provided with this pressure washer is extremely comfortable in my hand, and I could wash two entire cars without feeling any pain in my wrist."

Not everyone thought the Craftsman was perfect. "The garden hose attachment fitting isn't the greatest, and can cause a lot of leaking if not attached perfectly," cautioned one four-star reviewer.

Another user felt that the soap bottle applicator could be better made. "I was hoping to get a dual purpose out of this, wash the car and spray bleach on the house for a soft wash, but the chemical sprayer isn't adjustable, it's one size and very low pressure. It absolutely guzzles the soap for washing the car, so gotta be quick. The foaming action is not very great, puts a lot of raw soap onto the car."

