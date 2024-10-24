Tiny Devon forest wins two horticultural awards

About 100 volunteers helped plant hundreds of trees on the site in February [East Devon District Council]

A small forest in Devon which was planted by a team of volunteers in February has won two Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) awards.

Exmouth's Tiny Forest contains 600 trees in a 300 square metre area and was created to mitigate climate change and boost biodiversity using a Japanese method whereby young trees are planted densely to encourage fast growth.

The forest was awarded the London and Manchester Trophy for outstanding contribution and the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England Environmental Award at the RHS South West in Bloom Awards.

Geoff Jung, from East Devon District Council [EDDC], praised the site at King George’s playing field and two other award-winning sites in Devon for their importance to the public.

'Wonderful displays'

In addition to the Tiny Forest’s accolades, both Exmouth in Bloom and Sidmouth in Bloom were awarded gold at this year’s award ceremony.

Jung, EDDC’s portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: "Our parks and gardens and our public open spaces... are important features, not only for looking nice and colourful but for health and wellbeing, biodiversity, a place to relax to meet friends, to play, to sit and simply just enjoy.

“These gardens and open areas require careful planning, many hours of work, not just by EDDC, but also town council staff and also a small army of volunteers who together continually put in many hours to achieve really wonderful displays."

EDDC and Exmouth Tiny Forest are now exploring options for a second Tiny Forest site with an online consultation seeking public feedback.

Residents are encouraged to get involved and have their say.

