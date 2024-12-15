Tip staff upcycle junk to spread Christmas cheer

Staff at a waste tip in North East Lincolnshire have attempted to spread some Christmas cheer by creating festive scenes using people's rubbish.

North East Lincolnshire Council said the team at Grimsby Community Recycling Centre (CRC) said the team had "gone all out" to create a tyre sculptures, a warming living room, Christmas kitchen table and other decorations.

The authority said the amount of waste generated at Christmas is 30% higher compared to the rest of the year.

The council-run recycling centres, in Grimsby and Immingham, are open 08:00 to 18:00 GMT every day, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

