90 Classic Oscar-Winning Movies to Watch Before Awards Season's Biggest Night

The 91st annual Academy Awards, celebrating the best in film in 2019, are set for Sunday, February 24, 2019. And what better way to gear up for this year's Oscars than by revisiting the winners of the coveted Best Picture Award over the past almost-century?

Starting with the very first Best Picture selection from 1928, Wings, all the way to the winner at the 2018 ceremony, The Shape of Water, catch up on every single movie you may have missed in between and refine your cinematic knowledge before Hollywood converges for the biggest of the year.