'Today I was carded — I'm 49': This anti-aging eye cream is over 40% off

Whether it's from lack of sleep, allergies or simple genetics, some of us just can't get away from puffy eyes and dark circles. However, there's a top-selling eye cream that aims to ease those ocular scourges. For over 14,000 reviewers, Baebody Eye Gel is the answer for dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and bags — and all for just $20 when you apply the on-page coupon, down from $35 — that's over 40% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Since we can't turn back time to look a little more, shall we say, "fresh," 20 bucks with the on-page coupon is a pretty good deal. It also happens to be the lowest price we've seen for this popular gel in weeks.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There's no single magic ingredient in this formula — in fact, there aren't a whole lot of active ingredients. In the case of Baebody Eye Gel, less is more.

The main ingredients are known hydrators, including jojoba oil, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract. Licorice root extract diminishes dark under-eye circles, while vitamin E amps things up with its antioxidant properties. There's also matrixyl 3000, which is an anti-aging peptide that contributes to the skin-firming results reviewers love so much. Matrixyl 3000 is also known to reduce darkness, redness and inflammation.

It's worth noting that the gel should be used twice a day — morning and night — for best results. At 1.7 ounces, one jar is enough to last a few months, and its air-tight packaging helps prevent bacteria growth and maintain potency, which is critical for any anti-aging beauty product.

Here's looking at you without all that puffiness. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 15,000 Amazon reviewers have given this eye cream a flawless five-star review, with many praising its impact on dark circles, puffiness and visible signs of aging.

Pros 👍

"Today, I was carded. I'm 49," said one longtime user. "The woman did a double take when she looked at me. She couldn't believe I am 49! I've used eye cream for years, but this gel is just wonderful. I use it day and night and I have almost no eye wrinkles at 49."

Another reviewer wrote, "I am 66 years young. I love this product for under eyes and all around the eye skin. This product helps reduce lines and wrinkles, not just around eyes, but also the forehead and lips."

"My eyes have never looked fresher or younger than they do now," marveled a shopper. "After just two weeks — and I am 50 years old. The darkness has lifted considerably, and those little lines have disappeared."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers said the formula was too intense for them: "I ranked this gel with four stars only because it is a little potent for my skin. It may have delivered quality results with continued use; however, it was just too potent for me and made my skin peel and feel sensitive," said one user.

Another shopper added, "I think this works well for puffiness and wrinkles. But I could never wear this under makeup because it feels like glue and, therefore, I can't always put it on in the morning."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

