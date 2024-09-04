We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: $100 off an Apple Watch, 60% off an air purifier and more
You can also save 60% on a bestselling Henckels knife set, 50% on JBL earbuds and nearly 30% on a trusty CeraVe eye brightener.
It's never a bad time to prioritize your health and well-being, but you shouldn't have to spend a lot to do so. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off at Amazon, and you can use it to track steps, your heart rate, your sleep or even call a friend or family member to quickly catch up. The popular Morento air purifier is also a cool 60% off (and less than $100). Start meal prepping and cooking more at home with this top-selling knife set from Henckels, also 60% off right now. And go for a walk in this cozy quarter-zip knit sweater, on sale for $20. Check out these deals and more below before they're gone, and get ready to feel your best.
Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch (GPS, 45mm)$329$429Save $100
Morento H13 Air Purifier$84$220Save $136 with coupon
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$133$345Save $212
JBL Tune Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds$50$100Save $50
Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0$14$31Save $17
Anrabess Oversized Long Sleeve Knit Quarter Zip$20$50Save $30
Anmlz 3-in-1 Charging Station$15$43Save $28 with coupon
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$14$20Save $6
Nbonebs Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber$32$400Save $368 with coupon
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$24$60Save $36
Need a new Apple Watch? The Series 9 is at an ultra-low price in a range of colors. It offers 18 hours of battery life (36 in low-power mode) and you can use it to count steps, track workouts, send texts and make calls. Newer features include the fact that Siri is built right in, and you can just raise your arm to activate it (even if you're offline). A Double Tap feature lets you tap your thumb and pointer finger to answer calls, view messages and more.
"Couldn't be happier," said one Amazon customer. "I was hesitant at first, but I'm so glad I bought it. I keep finding things I can do with it and things I use it for! Being a senior citizen, sometimes I have a hard time navigating all the technology, this was pretty darn easy. ... Oh, for people who may be a little unsteady on their feet, this watch will call 911, and someone you may choose if you fall and are incapable of turning off the warning."
"I love this watch. I found it was very easy to set up even for an 82-year-old," said another shopper. "I like the ability to have different watch faces that I can change by swiping. My everyday face is set up to tell me the time, date, outside temperature, decibels (I like to see how noisy different restaurants are), pulse and heartbeat range, messages, activity circles, timer (how long does it take to get that beer I ordered), and battery. It is easy to navigate through all these functions ... As you can tell, I am having fun with this watch."
Air purifiers can do a lot — suck allergens and other gunk out of your air, get rid of gross smells and just generally freshen up your space. The H13 features a HEPA filter, which is considered the gold standard of air purifiers, to tackle up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That means dust, pollen, bacteria, mold and more are all targeted. An infrared sensor monitors your air in real time and adjusts the fan speed to clean it faster if needed. If the air around your machine isn't up to par, the display screen will turn yellow or red until it's better.
Amazon shoppers give it a thumbs-up. "We've run it every day since we received it, and already we can tell a huge difference in the air quality," said a five-star fan. "It's helped filter out any dust from the cat litter, and has helped with any smells. The night mode is a must, as it still purifies air, but it's almost inaudible."
This knife set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels is durable, versatile and beloved by real chefs. It comes with a chef's knife, utility knife, paring knives, six steak knives, kitchen shears and a honing steel to keep them sharp. Plus, the wooden block serves as storage, and the knives are dishwasher-safe. It's no wonder this set is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller backed by 12,500 five-star reviews.
"We cook a lot and these knives ... are like cutting through butter. I would highly recommend them," said one home chef.
Not a fan of AirPods or don't want to pay the hefty price tag? These earbuds offer 10 hours of battery life, but then the case provides another 30 hours on a full charge. The active noise cancellation is also pretty impressive. Two microphones detect ambient noise and cut it from your ears, so you only hear what you want. The Active Aware feature helps keep you in the loop about what's happening around you; important noises such as the honk of a car horn or someone shouting will come through — but the whine of an air-conditioning unit will be blissfully absent. These earbuds also come with a few sets of ear tips to help you find the perfect fit.
"I purchased these earbuds after my AirPods completely stopped working," shared one user. "They have been the best earbuds I've ever owned, the active noise cancellation works really well for me when I'm trying to sleep or get work done, and the battery lasts forever."
Want to "shrink" your pores? These No. 1 selling pads use a revitalizing combo of ingredients including lactic acid and salicylic acid to keep skin looking fresh and your pores clean. And, they're a whopping 55% off — meaning you can snag a pack of 70 for just $14.
"Magic in a tub," proclaimed one devotee. "I have combination skin, and very noticeable pores on my nose. Although the pores on my nose have not completely gone away (which I wasn't expecting), they have minimized, and my skin overall looks more radiant and smooth. I love that these pads are so moisturizing. I normally have reactions and burning to acids, but this is gentle and leaves my skin feeling plump and moisturized."
This oversized quarter-zip sweater is great for wearing with leggings, because it covers your tush but looks a little fancier than a regular sweatshirt. Of course, you could also wear it with jeans and booties this fall. It's up to 60% off in select colors, bringing the price down to just $20.
"So affordable and not cheap-looking. In fact, I had to double back to see what I paid because it looks like the quality of a sweater four times the price," said one fan. "I'm heading to the brand to buy more stuff. Yay!"
Juice up all three of your favorite Apple gadgets at the same time: iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. This charging station also keeps cords to a minimum.
More than 12,000 reviewers have given it five stars too. "Easy to set up and charges any phone and smartwatch in less than an hour to 100%," a buyer said. "I have owned this product for over a year and did not want to review it till I was sure it stood up to my standards. It does."
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling eye cream is formulated to reduce dryness and the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It's also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic and our pick for the best drugstore eye cream of 2024.
One shopper tried it on an ophthalmologist's advice: "This eye cream was recommended to me by my eye doctor because I have very sensitive skin around my eyes that burns and peels. I have tried all the expensive department store brands and nothing helped. CeraVe was a miracle! It is very soothing and moisturizing. Makes the skin under my eyes smooth and supple again."
This bestselling tub, tile and floor scrubber is great for power washing a bathroom, kitchen, walls and more. It has a long, extendable handle and comes with six brush heads, plus the rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours. It's lightweight (only 1 pound) so it's not hard to lift high or carry from room to room.
About that price: Our records show this scrubber usually goes for $55, not $400. However, with the extra 20% off coupon, you can get this for $32, which is still a great deal.
"Makes cleaning those hard-to-reach places so much easier!" said one shopper. "Very easy to use cleaning the tub and walls, easy to hold and very lightweight, quality is great."
This little space heater packs a punch! It can heat up to 95°F in seconds and comes with three fan levels to warm a space up to 200 square feet. It will automatically shut off if it starts to overheat or if it's accidentally tipped over. If your feet get especially chilly or you want to use it to keep warm on your patio into the fall season, it's a solid buy.
More than 60,000 Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, and even I have one of these bad boys. I love keeping it under my desk or sitting it next to me on the sofa on days when I don't want to crank the heat, but could use a quick warming up. The fact that it's 60% off is a huge bonus!
