Today's best sales: $100 off an Apple Watch, 60% off an air purifier and more

Need a new Apple Watch? The Series 9 is at an ultra-low price in a range of colors. It offers 18 hours of battery life (36 in low-power mode) and you can use it to count steps, track workouts, send texts and make calls. Newer features include the fact that Siri is built right in, and you can just raise your arm to activate it (even if you're offline). A Double Tap feature lets you tap your thumb and pointer finger to answer calls, view messages and more.

"Couldn't be happier," said one Amazon customer. "I was hesitant at first, but I'm so glad I bought it. I keep finding things I can do with it and things I use it for! Being a senior citizen, sometimes I have a hard time navigating all the technology, this was pretty darn easy. ... Oh, for people who may be a little unsteady on their feet, this watch will call 911, and someone you may choose if you fall and are incapable of turning off the warning."

"I love this watch. I found it was very easy to set up even for an 82-year-old," said another shopper. "I like the ability to have different watch faces that I can change by swiping. My everyday face is set up to tell me the time, date, outside temperature, decibels (I like to see how noisy different restaurants are), pulse and heartbeat range, messages, activity circles, timer (how long does it take to get that beer I ordered), and battery. It is easy to navigate through all these functions ... As you can tell, I am having fun with this watch."