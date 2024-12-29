Today's best sales: 55% off Neutrogena moisturizer and 70% off an Old Navy coat

Skin feeling a bit parched thanks to the dry winter air? This highly rated moisturizer is here to save the day, and it doubles as a sunscreen. (Yes, you need SPF even during the colder months!) It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin, along with antioxidants like vitamin E for extra protection. Because it's got a gel-like consistency, it'll absorb quickly without feeling heavy, so feel free to apply makeup over top. Apply the on-page coupon to get it for the lowest price we've seen all year — and check out our roundup of the best facial sunscreens for more.

"I absolutely love this lotion," raved a shopper. "I have sensitive skin and this does not cause any issues. I have been using for about two years and have noticed such an improvement with my skin [and] fine lines, and my makeup never looks caked or dry. Must-have!"