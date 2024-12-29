We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: 55% off Neutrogena moisturizer and 70% off an Old Navy coat
Plus, we spotted after-Christmas deals on a Black+Decker pet vacuum, Rubbermaid produce savers and a highly rated walking pad.
Just because the holidays are almost wrapped up (get it?) doesn't mean the season of gifting has come to an end. Now's the time to find presents for someone else: You! With plenty of after-Christmas sales taking place, you'll be able to treat yourself to winter essentials and more for less. Take this Neutrogena moisturizer, for example. It'll help keep cold-weather flakes at bay and doubles as a sunscreen — all for a mere $12 (that's 55% off). Want a jacket that's just as stylish as it is warm? Old Navy's got a chic faux leather puffer marked down to $21, nearly 70% off. And if you want to start the new year off on the right foot — literally — this walking pad is just $100 (50% off) and will help you get those steps in while you binge your favorite shows. Keep scrolling to see the rest of our picks for the best after-Christmas deals to scoop up, stat.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer with SPF 50$12$27Save $15 with coupon | Lowest price all year
Black+Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum$68$100Save $32
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, Set of 4$23$40Save $17 | Lowest price ever
Old Navy Faux Leather Puffer Jacket$21$70Save $49
Beautiful Dobby 6-Piece Towel Set$25$30Save $5
Sienfix Walking Pad$110$200Save $90
Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds$15$40Save $25 with coupon and code | Lowest price ever
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack$13$20Save $7 with coupon
Bare Home Microplush Fleece Throw$26$37Save $11
Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush$40$134Save $94
Skin feeling a bit parched thanks to the dry winter air? This highly rated moisturizer is here to save the day, and it doubles as a sunscreen. (Yes, you need SPF even during the colder months!) It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin, along with antioxidants like vitamin E for extra protection. Because it's got a gel-like consistency, it'll absorb quickly without feeling heavy, so feel free to apply makeup over top. Apply the on-page coupon to get it for the lowest price we've seen all year — and check out our roundup of the best facial sunscreens for more.
"I absolutely love this lotion," raved a shopper. "I have sensitive skin and this does not cause any issues. I have been using for about two years and have noticed such an improvement with my skin [and] fine lines, and my makeup never looks caked or dry. Must-have!"
Pet parents, this hair zapper's got your name on it. It was specially designed with stubborn fur in mind and features an anti-tangle brush with rubber bristles to help remove matted messes from your floor, furniture and car. It's compact and lightweight at 2.6 pounds, and our price trackers tell us it's only dipped $1 lower all year.
"I’m obsessed with this vacuum!" gushed a buyer. "It's so lightweight, has GREAT suction and removes my huskies' hair with ease. We have four huskies, so the hair can get out of control easily. I've been using this to vacuum my couch rather than dragging our full-size vacuum out. Couldn’t be happier!"
Soggy strawberries aren't just a waste of food, they're also a waste of hard-earned money. If you're tired of rotten produce, these handy containers are here to save the day. Their lids have small vents, which help regulate airflow to ensure the correct amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide goes in and out. The built-in airflow filters last forever — literally, the brand says they are made to "last a lifetime." Even better? At over 40% off, this is as low as this set has ever been on sale for.
"I wasn't sure about this purchase, but decided to take a chance," admitted a skeptic. "During strawberry and blueberry season, I'd always used regular plastic containers, and they kept the berries fresh for a few days (as expected). I don't know exactly how this technology works, but it doubled the time the berries lasted in my refrigerator before going soggy. Can't wait to try them with other fruits and vegetables!"
Gone are the days of wearing a winter coat so bulky, it puts the Michelin Man to shame. This puffer couldn't be more stylish, and its snap-up standing collar and plush fill make it a toasty option as well. Believe it or not, it's machine washable, and the inclusive size range includes tall and petite options. At a mere $21, it's nearly 70% off.
"So cute!" swooned a fashionable fan. "This jacket was the perfect fit for [wearing] over bulky sweaters without looking like the little kid from A Christmas Story! My main concern was if the material would be squeaky like a lot of faux leather can be, but this is lovely and squeak-free!"
Make 2025 the year you finally take pride in presenting houseguests with a matching bath towel, hand towel and washcloth — especially since this 6-piece set comes with two of each and is currently marked down to just $25. It's by Drew Barrymore's beloved home goods line, is made of 100% cotton and comes in lots of gorgeous colors. At this price, grab a set for your bathroom as well.
"I bought these for our guests to use in our second bathroom," shared a reviewer. "They raved about how 'Beautiful,' soft and absorbent they are. I will be purchasing more in a different color in the very near future."
Resolving to get more steps in for the new year? This highly rated treadmill makes it a breeze, since it can go right under your desk to keep you active while you work. It's also ideal for walking while watching TV (or for getting some movement in when the weather outside is frightful), and at 50% off, this is close to as low as we've ever seen it marked down to.
"Slim, does the job!" wrote a shopper. "I opened and used it right away. I used it in front of my TV and got lost in time and was walking for almost two hours! Everyone needs to get one and exercise while doing mindless TV watching."
Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he's surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, that's saying something. In his roundup of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling ability. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $15 — the lowest we've ever seen them. (Be sure to apply the on-page coupon and promo code.)
"I have now had these earbuds for a year," said a listener. "They have easily exceeded my expectations for sound quality. They are comfortable and stay securely in my ears, even on my bicycle. I have spoken highly of them and my adult son recently purchased a set based on my recommendation. If I were to lose them, I'd buy another set right away."
Say cheese! Your journey to brighter teeth just got a lot easier, thanks to this whitening kit. All you do is apply the gel to your teeth for 20 seconds, twice daily, and in a couple of weeks you should see a difference (as much as six shades whiter). You'll get about 30 treatments out of this pack, and at over 30% off, this is one of the best prices we've seen it marked down to. Now that's something to smile about.
"Really works fast!" declared a buyer. "After a couple of days' use, I could really see the difference, and now after a week of use, I would say my teeth are two shades lighter and brighter. Plus, I have sensitive teeth that I treat daily — so far, no increased sensitivity ... a huge plus! Very excited about this product, and can't wait to see what my teeth look like in a month!"
When those frigid January and February temperatures hit, you'll thank your past self for investing in this cozy throw, which is made of impossibly soft flannel fleece. The velvety material isn't just resistant to pilling, shedding and wrinkling, it's also luxe enough to elevate the look of your bed or sofa. There are tons of colors to choose from, so get one for the bedroom and another for the living room while you can save 30%.
"Did not think of myself as a fan of a plush, fleece blanket, but am sold," shared a convert. "These throw blankets are so luxurious, a good size and machine-wash well. Vibrant colors, as hoped for."
Your morning hair routine is about to get a lot easier, thanks to this multitasking tool. It dries and styles all at the same time, meaning you won't have to juggle a brush in one hand and a blowdryer in the other; use it to give yourself a sleek, smooth blowout or wavy curls. At just $40, it's far more affordable than the Dyson Airwrap, even if the original price seems a bit inflated.
"Its powerful airflow not only dries my hair in record time, but also straightens it effortlessly," wrote a fan. "The multiple heat and speed settings allow for customizable styling, leaving my hair sleek and smooth. It's lightweight and easy to handle, making styling a breeze. My hair feels soft, frizz-free and perfectly straight every time. Definitely the best hair dryer I've ever used!"
More of the best sales to shop today:
Amazon: Score big savings on tech, home goods, clothing and more during the Amazon Winter Sale.
Anthropologie: Get an extra 40% off select items during the End of Season Sale.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
HexClad: Get up to 40% off during the Holiday Sale.
J.Crew: Get up to 60% off sale styles with code EXTRA and up to 50% off cashmere.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 25% off clearance.
Macy's: Get up to 60% off jewelry, coats, sweaters and more during the After-Christmas Sale.
Madewell: Get up to 60% off with code LASTCHANCE during the End of Season Sale.
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of items for up to 60% off during the Half Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more, plus an extra 25% off clearance.
Our Place: Get up to 40% off cookware and more during the Holiday Sale.
Walmart: Shop holiday rollbacks and flash deals, up to 80% off.
