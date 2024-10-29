We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: A $200 iPad, $300 off a MacBook, a heated vest and more
Need a midweek pick-me-up? Other deals include half off a popular eye cream and an all-time-low price on the Amazon Echo Show 5.
It's only Tuesday, but does it feel like the week is already dragging? Well, that's nothing a little retail therapy can't fix! Liven things up with these 10 incredible deals, from tech and beauty to kitchen gadgets and fashion. We can't believe you can score an Apple iPad for just $200. If you want a bigger screen, however, Apple's 2022 MacBook Air is $300 off. You can also prep for a blustery winter and score a heated vest and Amazon's bestselling space heater, both for around 40% off. And if your skin care could use a little refresh, shop incredible beauty deals like 50% off this Neutrogena Retinol Eye Cream or 40% off Pura D'Or's anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner. See, things are looking up already! Keep scrolling for more deals, but shop before they're gone.
Apple iPad (9th generation)$200$329Save $129 | Lowest price ever
Ororo Women's Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack$105$170Save $65 | Amazon Lightning Deal
Apple 2022 MacBook Air$700$999Save $299 with coupon | Lowest price ever
Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo & Deep Moisturizing Conditioner$34$60Save $26
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation, 2023 release)$50$90Save $40 | Lowest price this year
Neutrogena Retinol Eye Cream$15$29Save $14
Aikoper Indoor Space Heater, 1500W$23$40Save $17
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener and Glove$9$14Save $5
Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven$220$400Save $180
Automet Half Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt$26$43Save $17
This iPad has been around for close to three years, but its technology is still top of the line. Get it while it's on sale for its lowest price ever. It features a liquid retina display with True Tone technology that adjusts to the color temperature of the room, making viewing easy in any light. Shoppers especially love how fast it is. Its A13 bionic chip delivers powerful performance, whether you're watching movies, gaming or finally writing that term paper. Plus, it offers up to 10 hours of steady battery life.
"You can't go wrong with a 9th Generation iPad these days," said one recent buyer. "It's fast, smooth and has a big, high-quality screen and camera. Highly recommend anybody to buy this without having to spend [thousands] on a newer generation iPad. Five out of five stars!"
"Incredible value," said another. "I purchased this model of iPad two years ago along with an Apple Pencil for digital note-taking. I paid around $340 and thought it was worth it then. ... I've found the screen size and resolution to be more than good enough for enjoying YouTube videos, movies, manga, etc. while still being a comfortable size to take with you. It's a nice middle ground between a phone and something more substantial like a laptop or TV. As for the age of this model, I have found that the processor and storage are sufficient for my use cases. No stuttering or loading at all."
Keep warm with this battery-operated heated vest, now over $60 off. You can wear it on its own or under a jacket for added toastiness. It provides three levels of heat, and the battery lasts for up to 10 hours on the low setting and three hours on the highest setting. It has a relaxed fit and comes in seven colors.
"I got tired of freezing at April softball games in Cleveland! This vest is the answer to my prayers," said one shopper. "The heat is fabulous, in all the places I need — all over my back and chest, but especially the back of my neck and the pockets. The battery is not heavy and sits in a low pocket near the side, so it doesn't get in the way of sitting or moving around. I charge it after every use, and so far, it has lasted for several hours each time. Different levels of heat are great."
This is the lowest price this 2022 Apple MacBook has ever hit. I repeat: Lowest price ever! It's marked 10% off, but there's an on-page coupon for an extra $200 off.
The 13-inch laptop has 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 1080p FaceTime camera. Seamlessly watch movies, browse the internet, check your email, store photos and use programs like Apple's Pages and Numbers (or Word and Excel). If you download games or edit a lot of videos, you might need a little more storage, but for most people, this offers a solid amount.
"Love how fast it is, very snappy, and the specs are perfect for my heavy home office use," said one loyal Apple user who had their last MacBook for over 11 years. "Setup was a breeze from an iCloud backup. Have used it on multiple Zoom and Teams video meetings and the new camera and speakers work awesome for this purpose."
This shampoo and conditioner set is formulated to treat thinning hair using a blend of 17 active herbal ingredients, including nettle extract, saw palmetto and argan oil. It also includes biotin, an essential nutrient that helps promote thickness, and niacin, which works to improve scalp health.
It's Amazon's No. 1 bestselling hair regrowth conditioner product, and over 19,000 shoppers sing its praises. "Makes my scalp and hair feel so clean and soft, not fly away like other shampoos," said one user. "Has more body and volume. My hair was thinning and after two months my hair is growing back in the thinning spots and overall."
The Echo Show 5 is basically a cross between Amazon Alexa and a tablet, and it's on sale for its lowest price this year. It's compact, with a 5.5-inch screen, and it can manage your calendar; make to-do lists; get weather and traffic updates; show you recipes; stream movies, shows and music; call friends or family with other Echo and Alexa devices; and more. A lot of shoppers connect it to their Ring doorbells so they can see and chat with visitors.
"I love this Amazon Echo!" shared a fan. "It was easy to set up and I have had no issues with it. I've had it now for about one year. It's amazing to have a hands-free alarm clock. It plays my music when I'm getting ready. It will play shows, news, weather and more! The light does dim at night when lights are out. I'm a light sleeper and a bright light would not be good for me."
Retinol is one of the few ingredients that's clinically proven to help smooth wrinkles — including crow's feet — and brighten dark under-eye circles. This Neutrogena eye cream uses a stabilized form (aka a less irritating form) of retinol to gently reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles on those with sensitive skin.
It has over 15,000 five-star Amazon reviews too. One shopper said: "This works! I'm 49 and was noticing drooping and wrinkles around my eyes. I use this now morning and night, and it works great! I can also use it before applying makeup and have no problems at all. Absorbs quickly, moisturizes and lifts. I believe it has helped slow the aging around my eyes. I've been using this daily for about four years now."
Get it while it's marked 50% off during Amazon's Beauty Haul sale, and shop more of our senior beauty editor's top picks from the event.
This little space heater packs a punch! It can heat up to 95°F in seconds and has four levels to warm up a room. It will automatically shut off if it starts to overheat or if it's tipped over. If your feet get especially chilly or you want to use it to keep warm on your patio, it's a solid buy.
One reviewer said: "This is a small heater with great power. I took it to work because our office is always freezing and it works great. It's not too loud and the adjustable settings make it perfect for different areas and temperatures. The auto shut off anytime it gets tilted or tipped is good for peace of mind and safety."
Score Amazon's No. 1-selling knife sharpener to make your old knives cut like new again while it's on sale for less than $10! It might sound contradictory, but the sharper the knife, the less likely you are to cut yourself. A dull knife requires more pressure and can often slip on smooth produce, rather than cut straight through. That's why keeping your tools sharp is important, and this 4-in-1 sharpener can help.
"I know nothing about sharpening knives so buying a do-it-all tool like this was perfect for myself," explained one user. "Works as intended and quickly sharpens to my liking. I'm not trying to split hairs, shred paper, or thinly slice tomatoes like those infomercials. I just want a sharp knife and this gadget does just that. Definitely recommend and to be clear, I don’t have a $1,200 knife set — just the everyday $70 set from Walmart."
Want to make pizza at home, but don't want to have to stand outside in the cold this season using an outdoor pizza oven? This indoor oven is just as powerful and it can make 12-inch pizzas in minutes. It heats up to 800°F and has five touchscreen preset buttons for making New York, Neapolitan, Thin Crust and Frozen pizza, or you can choose the Manual option for going your own route. It also comes with a pizza stone and peel in the kit — and it's 45% off.
"The pizzerias near us simply are lacking in overall quality so we bought this on a bit of a whim, but are happy we did," said one customer. "We have made pizzas from scratch and frozen pizzas and both types come out far superior to the ones we make in our oven and the ones from our local shops. Easy to use and super fast. If you are a pizza connoisseur, this might be for you."
Want to upgrade your lounging-around or running-errand attire? You need this sweatshirt. Amazon reviewers say it's a dead ringer for the popular Lululemon Scuba, which retails for $118. However, this one is on sale for nearly one-fifth of that at Amazon in some sizes and colors.
"Great quality," raved one satisfied shopper. "So soft and comfy. Rivals Lululemon for a fraction of the price. Highly recommend."
