Today's best sales: A $200 iPad, $300 off a MacBook, a heated vest and more

This iPad has been around for close to three years, but its technology is still top of the line. Get it while it's on sale for its lowest price ever. It features a liquid retina display with True Tone technology that adjusts to the color temperature of the room, making viewing easy in any light. Shoppers especially love how fast it is. Its A13 bionic chip delivers powerful performance, whether you're watching movies, gaming or finally writing that term paper. Plus, it offers up to 10 hours of steady battery life.

"You can't go wrong with a 9th Generation iPad these days," said one recent buyer. "It's fast, smooth and has a big, high-quality screen and camera. Highly recommend anybody to buy this without having to spend [thousands] on a newer generation iPad. Five out of five stars!"

"Incredible value," said another. "I purchased this model of iPad two years ago along with an Apple Pencil for digital note-taking. I paid around $340 and thought it was worth it then. ... I've found the screen size and resolution to be more than good enough for enjoying YouTube videos, movies, manga, etc. while still being a comfortable size to take with you. It's a nice middle ground between a phone and something more substantial like a laptop or TV. As for the age of this model, I have found that the processor and storage are sufficient for my use cases. No stuttering or loading at all."