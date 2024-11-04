Toddler "tries to save" dad from falling through glass walkway

This is the cute moment a young boy "tried to save" his dad from falling though a glass walkway. Parents Stephen Gee, 30, and Frances Gee, 30, were enjoying a trip to Blackpool when they came across the 380ft-high skywalk at the Blackpool Tower. Mason Gee, three, takes after his mum and is scared of heights. So when his dad Stephen walked out onto the skywalk to show his son there was nothing to be worried about, Mason was having none of it.