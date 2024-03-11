Toffee-toned lips were trending at the Oscars

Getty Images

Elegance was the overarching theme in beauty at the 96th Academy Awards, both on the Oscars red carpet and at the famed Vanity Fair afterparty. Hairstyles had an understated polish, while make-up palettes were muted, with one detail vying for our attention: caramel and toffee-toned lips.

Spotted on various A-listers, the look made a change to the award season staple of a timeless red lipstick which took a back seat this year. Elevated neutrals, it seems, work just as well.

Take Maude Apatow – who consistently masters trends without them wearing her – donning a golden camel colour lipstick alongside her classic cat eye liner. Or Emily Ratajkowki, with her signature satin nude pout (aka the Charlotte Tilbury Runway Royalty lipstick from The Super Nudes line-up), and Jodie Turner-Smith, who debuted Charlotte Tilbury's forthcoming Collagen Lip Bath shade Pillow Talk Deep.

They weren't alone: see also Danielle Brooks, Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen and Kelly Rowland who all opted for similar lip looks. While a nude lip is a perma-trend in itself, the rich, brown-toned variations seen last night feel very 2024.

Margot Robbie's version deserves a special mention, too, with warm caramel colours on her lips and fingertips (the Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Intemporelle matching her Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Légende-lacquered manicure). As someone synonymous with pink this award season, the Barbie star's departure to browny-nudes for the biggest event of the year speaks volumes about what's next in fashion.

It's '90s minimalism meets the 'quiet luxury' mood of the moment that makes toffee-toned lips work so well. Plus, of course, the fact that there's a shade version out there to flatter all – and enhance every outfit. If you're not already, take this as your cue to try it.

