Tom Brady's Daughter Calls Rob Gronkowski 'Gronky' — and Brady Wants to Know If He Can, Too

Football star Rob Gronkowski isn’t as tough as all the pads and Super Bowl wins might have you believe.

A video that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted to his Instagram account shows that the 29-year-old tight end, a.k.a. “Gronk,” actually has a super-cutesy nickname in certain circles — and it’s enough to melt anyone’s heart.

The sweet clip shows Brady holding his daughter Vivian Lake, 6, while on top of a “duck” touring Boston, as Gronkowski looks on and shouts, “Hi Vivi!” In response, the little girl waves and yells, “Hi, Gronky!”

The father of three, 41, captioned the post, “Can I call you Gronky too???”

Gronkowski, Brady and the latter’s family have been out and about a great deal since the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 in Sunday night’s NFL season finale.

On Tuesday morning, they all attended the Super Bowl LIII Championship parade in Boston. Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman, who won the title of MVP at the game, posted about the event on social media.

Posing with one of the team’s six Vince Lombardi trophies, Edelman wrote on Instagram, “How. Do. We. Feel.”

He added on his Instagram Story, “Ballin, Ballin like I play for New England,” while Brady posed with one of the trophies on his own Instagram account, writing simply, “6 #StillHere.”

During the parade, his attention was mainly focused on two of his three children, who were with him on the float. The athlete was spotted lifting up his daughter alongside his son Benjamin Rein, 9, while waving to fans.

Vivian, at one point, held a sign reading “GOAT > RAMS,” throwing some shade toward their defeated opponents.

