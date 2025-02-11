Tom Cruise details brutal stunts in latest Mission: Impossible

The 62-year-old action hero is famed for insisting he does as much of his stunts as possible - no matter how dangerous they are. And returning to his role as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning he pushed himself to the absolute limit. Speaking to Empire, Cruise shared the risks he faced while filming one stunt where he was hanging from the side of a 1930s biplane, and said, "When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe..."