Tom Hiddleston Put The Tuxedo On A Strong Course Of Steroids

From Esquire

Black tie: a dress code as rigid as it is complicated. There's little wriggle room. You may as well be another extra in March Of The Penguins come the big night. But Tom Hiddleston has arrived to teach you how to queue jump to main billing.

At the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, the Avengers sometimes-villain-sometimes-just-a-bit-misunderstood-anti-hero bulked up the tux without bulldozing the invite. Instead of the homogenous cookie-cutters of yesteryear, we had something punchier, something that stands apart, and yet remained well within the remit of the big black tie rulebook.

Photo credit: VCG More

It's all in the finer details. Peak lapels (an enduring trend in tailoring) went oversized: a strong way to add statement to your tux, and even better if you're looking to create the illusion of broader shoulders, which is always a good thing. Then, Hiddleston settled for a double-breasted fit and a monochrome pocket square for a further lift.

The best part, though? It's easy to emulate. And, unlike the rulebreakers and resetters of black tie at large, Hiddleston still plays the game. You won't be barred at the door. You won't upset the host who probably put the best part of a housing deposit in Richmond on the champagne budget. But better yet, you won't quite be penguin background fodder, either.

Bulk up on your own classic tux below.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox

SIGN UP

('You Might Also Like',)