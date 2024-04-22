Tom Holland on fourth Spider-Man movie: 'Everyone wants it to happen'

The British actor made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and went on to play the web-slinging superhero in the subsequent Avengers movies and three solo films, most recently 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with Deadline at the Sands International Film Festival in Scotland, Holland once again confirmed that he would like to continue playing the character. "The simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," he stated. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more."