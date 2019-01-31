Tony Romo, the NFL's 'Psychic,' Gives His Prediction for the Winner of Super Bowl LIII

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, now a color commentator for CBS, has quickly picked up a reputation of being a football “psychic” over his two years in the broadcasting booth.

Romo, 38, often predicts plays live on-air before they happen, and viewers most recently got to see his seemingly clairvoyant abilities during the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots on January 20. For example, twice when the Pats were on third downs, Romo knew they’d go for conversions to Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, according to videos from The Big Lead.

The retired footballer has become a fan favorite in his new gig, and now he’ll have his biggest stage yet to show off his talents this Sunday for Super Bowl LIII featuring the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

During media rounds this week leading up to the big game in Atlanta, Romo was asked for his Super Bowl prediction — and while the master forecaster had a score in mind, he wasn’t giving up who he thinks will come away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Tony Romo’s Super Bowl prediction: “28-24. And I think the team that has 24 is going to have the ball at the end of the game and not score.” — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 29, 2019

“[It will be] 28-24,” Romo told reporters. “And I think the team that has 24 is going to have the ball at the end of the game and not score.”

According to SB Nation, Romo might be on to something with his score prediction.

Of the nine times that Tom Brady and the Patriots have been in the Super Bowl over the last two decades, the games have only twice been decided by a margin of more than four points. These came in the last two years — first, when the Patriots won 34-28 in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and when they lost to the Eagles 41-33 just last year.

As of now, the Patriots are considered slight favorites to win over the Rams, who are entering their first Super Bowl as a franchise since 2002, where they lost to the Patriots thanks to a last-minute field goal.

Super Bowl LIII will air February 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET. on CBS. The network will also offer a livestream on their website, CBSSports.com.