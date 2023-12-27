Caro Daur

While fashion enthusiasts traditionally seek trendsetting inspo from elite designers at runway shows and fashion weeks, the impact of influencers and social media on trends in 2023 has been monumental (we're looking at you, foodie-inspired fashion).

From cutting-edge style to pioneering fashion trends, the following influencers are redefining the boundaries of sartorial influence in the ever-evolving realm of the digital fashion presence...

The Top 12 fashion Influencers of 2023

Sofia Richie

The unofficial Gen Z muse of 2023. After her Chanel-clad wedding in the South of France this year, she became the poster girl for minimalism, with many crediting her for catapulting the quiet luxury movement. The 25-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie has become the ultimate go-to for timeless fashion inspiration, dressing in brands for classic Chanel to cool-girl Khaite.

Camilla Coehlo

As of December 2023, the Brazillian content creator has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram alone. She's the founder of the Camilla Coehlo collection fashion brand as well Elaluz - her successful beauty label. One of the most successful content creators in the world, in 2018 she made history as the face of the first influencer-led makeup campaign collaboration with Lancôme. In 2023 she has continued at the top of her game, influencing fashion agendas with her looks for all occasions, from Coachella to Fashion Week.

Caroline Daur

Whenever we're searching for street style photos during and after fashion weeks, Caro Daur is one of the names at the top of our search list, and this year was no different. Her glamorous and seriously cool style agenda has been a source of inspiration, plus she's been mixing with the likes of Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber this year AKA the ultimate fashion friends...

Mia Regan

Our sustainable fashion muse has spent 2023 putting her own twist on the coolest trends since again. From shorts under sheer dresses to the return of animal print, and wearing football shirts to fashion shows, she effortlessly blends her eclectic dress code with the latest styles.

Hailey Bieber

Little to no explanation is needed for Justin Bieber's wife. The Rhode beauty founder and fashion icon is always one step ahead with her insanely cool outfits (kudos also to her stylist Dani Michelle). Whether its red dresses the latte trend or balletcore, she has undeniably fuelled some of the hottest trends of 2023.

Negin Mirsalehi

If you haven't heard of Gisou... where have you been? The honey-based oil care brand created by Negin Mirsalehi is a social media favourite. Though she started the company in 2015, and released the first lip oil in 2022, the shimmer-infused lip oil released this year took the world by storm. Alongside this, Negin has the chicest dress code which has amassed her over 7 million followers on Instagram. We're drooling at her Hermès bags collection...

Matilda Djerf

Matilda, style muse and founder of cult-adored label Djerf Avenue, became the poster girl for honey blond bouncy blow dries in 2023. Think: the Posh Spice bob and the Rachel haircut, the Matilda blow-dry was as popular as Hailey Bieber's bob. This led her to pioneer TikTok's Vanilla Girl trend.

Alexa Chung

A millennial's answer to Mia Regan. This year Alexa has continued to put the most bizarre twists on current trends, retaining her crown as the ultimate quirky style muse. She blends her own style with timeless elegance, showcasing a fashion sense that marries her contemporary flair with classic sophistication.

Kendall Jenner

Much like her best pal Hailey Bieber, Kendall really can do no wrong with her It-girl style agenda. From riding horses for a Stella McCartney campaign to walking for Jacquemus in a Princess Diana-inspired outfit, Kendall is the model of the moment and the world can't get enough.

Marta Sierra

The world loves an impressive social media video transition, and nobody in the world quite does it like Marta Sierra. Alongside her dopamine-inducing dramatic dress agenda, her videos (which have earned her the nickname 'queen of transitions) are second to none. At the beginning of January 2023, her content reached over 1.1 billion lifetime Reel plays.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie is Germany's biggest fashion influencer and social media entrepreneur, and her fashion schedule was full to the brim once again in 2023. From Valentino to Miu Miu, Brunello Cuccinelli to Fendi, she has collaborated with some of the most famous names on the planet this year to create drool-worthing sartorial content.

Kylie Jenner

Though she's the founder of an incredibly successful beauty line, this year has been a fashion win for Kylie. After stepping out with a prosthetic lion head at the Schiaparelli show in February, she went through a bold style Renaissance and introduced her newfound ultra sleek quiet luxury approved dress code. Plus, her label clothing Khy dropped this autumn and has been selling out at any given moment.