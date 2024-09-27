Top 40 books children should read before they turn four

The 40 books every child should read before they turn four include The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr, and the Michael Rosen classic – We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. A poll of 2,000 parents with pre-school aged children found 58 per cent have a list of books they want their little one to enjoy, including tales they read themselves when they were young (62 per cent). The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell and Elmer by David McKee are also among the stories children should read by the time they start school. On average, parents spend 21 minutes a day reading to their child, with four in 10 (39 per cent) doing so both during the day and before bed. Childcare provider Busy Bees has compiled the ‘top 40 books’ to mark the launch of its new curriculum, Bee Curious, Gill Jones MBE, group chief quality officer said: “Storytelling is crucial for children’s development, helping them to learn about the world around them and build important communication skills."