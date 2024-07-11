Top factors that can make or break an entire summer season

A new survey has found that the perfect summer must include 14 days with loved ones, eight sunrises watched and 11 dips in the water. That’s according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Boatsetter, an app for boat rentals, charters and on-the-water experiences, which revealed that summer isn’t summer without a few key experiences. Spending time with family and friends (44%), having outdoor BBQs (43%) as well as longer days (42%), warmer weather (37%) and swimming (31%) are some of the most loved aspects. In fact, almost three-quarters (74%) even believe that there are certain factors that can make or break an entire summer season.