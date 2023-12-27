Top Google Searches of 2023
Google's "Year in Search 2023" data has been released. Here are some of the top 5 global results from various categories:
A Nova Scotia man who filed a lawsuit after a bad driveway job in Cape Breton has been awarded $3,689.08 by a small claims court adjudicator.Shawn William Brown paid defendants Peter Magliaro and Bridge Paving Ltd. $4,600 in cash to pave his driveway in the summer of 2021, but was unsatisfied with the outcome within days of the job being completed."When ducks come to the puddles in your driveway, there's a problem," begins the decision written by adjudicator Raffi A. Balmanoukian.Citing photogra
Experts think the US shale drilling boom will continue, boosting the world's supply of oil.
A judge has allowed a lawsuit against X, formerly known as Twitter, to move ahead, with the company accused of failing to pay staff promised bonuses.
Construction was kept on track so the store could open as quickly as possible, according to the developer for the project.
STORY: A U.S. trade ban on imports of Apple Watches went into effect Tuesday, and Apple said it had filed an appeal.It's the result of a patent dispute between Apple and a medical technology company.A firm called Masimo filed a complaint accusing Apple of hiring away its employees, using its patented technology for reading blood-oxygen levels, and incorporating that tech into the Apple Watch.The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in Masimo's favor in October, and a ban on Apple Watch imports was set to go into effect on December 26.U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, a member of President Joe Biden's cabinet, declined to overrule that ban.Apple has included the pulse oximeter feature in its smart watches starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.In a statement released Tuesday, Apple said (quote):"We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible."An Apple spokesperson confirmed the company has appealed the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington.Apple had already paused its sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States last week, though the watches remain available from other retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart as of Tuesday.The ban does not affect Apple Watch SE, a less expensive model, which will continue to be sold. Previously sold watches will not be affected by the ban.
Investing.com-- Oil prices kept to a tight range in holiday-thinned Asian trade on Tuesday, as markets weighed the prospect of continued supply disruptions in the Red Sea against fears of higher production in 2024.
Oil prices surged last week as Houthi attacks disrupted shipping routes, adding to tensions in the Middle East.
Toyota Motor's global production jumped 11% in November to a record level, bouncing back from last year's supply chain disruptions and benefiting from robust demand both in Japan and overseas. Output for November climbed to 926,573 vehicles, while worldwide sales increased 14% from a year earlier when automakers globally were bedevilled by shortages of semiconductors. Both figures include Toyota's Lexus luxury brand.
Experts predict that everyone will grasp the difference between “where work happens” and “how work happens” problems next year.
U.S. natural gas futures dipped 6% in holiday-thin trading on Tuesday, pressured by record gas production and as mild weather outlook for the short-term limited heating demand. Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 11 cents, or 4.2%, at $2.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:08 EST (1508 GMT). "The combination of high natural gas production, low weather related demand because of the holiday and then the moderate temperature forecast is just all turning into a bearish price environment for the natgas market," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford founder Henry Ford have forged similar paths, with legacies of industrial revolution and public controversy.
Tesla (TSLA) has had a rocky road in 2023 with recalls, product delays, and headline making leadership in Elon Musk. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood recently increased her investment in Tesla and spoke with Elon Musk on X Spaces. Wood joined Yahoo Finance to discuss her conversation as well as why she believes Tesla is still in position to be the leader in the EV space. Wood says that General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) delaying some of their EV investments was a "telltale" sign for Tesla's potential share gains. Longer term, Wood says Tesla is "in the pole position to be the autonomous taxi platform in the United States." Click here to watch the full interview with Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood or check out why she hopes companies like SpaceX and Anthropic go public here. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
TOKYO (AP) — Daihatsu, a unit of Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., has shut down production lines at all its four factories in Japan while transport ministry officials investigate improper tests for safety certifications. The shutdown as of Tuesday comes a week after Daihatsu Motor Co. announced it was suspending all vehicle shipments in and outside Japan after finding improper testing involving 64 models. That led transport ministry officials to launch a deeper probe into problems that app
Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up global metal prices, additional price increases are expected for nickel, cobalt, lithium, copper, and other metals essential for electric vehicle batteries, the IMF said in a report published on Dec. 26.
Ukrnafta has commissioned a high-yield oil well in eastern Ukraine, boosting its daily oil production by an impressive 51.4 tons. The initial flow rate of the extracted oil is notably water-free, marking a significant achievement for the company.
High food prices in recent years have prompted farmers worldwide to plant more cereals and oilseeds, but consumers are set to face tighter supplies well into 2024, amid adverse El Nino weather, export restrictions and higher biofuel mandates. Global wheat, corn and soybean prices - after several years of strong gains - are headed for losses in 2023 on easing Black Sea bottlenecks and fears of a global recession, although prices remain vulnerable to supply shocks and food inflation in the New Year, analysts and traders said.
Stew Leonard's president and CEO Stew Leonard Jr., breaks down the economic impact on holiday shoppers on 'Your World with Neil Cavuto.'
All of us could see some changes when we head to the pharmacy next spring - because of new laws signed by Governor Hochul that aim to both lower the prices you pay and increase mental health care.
Apple (AAPL) has appealed an International Trade Commission ban on US sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The ban stems from a patent dispute over pulse oximetry technology used in the watches. Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo reports on the latest developments. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
