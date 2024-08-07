A Top Layer Of Pico De Gallo Will Save Your Guacamole From Turning Brown

Few snacks are more of an irresistible crowd-pleaser than guacamole, one of the most essential orders at Mexican restaurants and one of the most popular Superbowl party appetizers. Creamy, herbaceous, citrusy-bright, and a little spicy, guac's flavor and texture profile is perfect. But the dip does have one flaw: It's tricky to make ahead of time without seeing it turn an unappealing brown. Hacks come and go to try avoiding this, but easily the most genius one -- no waste and it combines another beloved chip topper -- is covering guac with a layer of pico de gallo.

The goal is to create a barrier between the guacamole and any air that can get in, which can happen even in a container in your fridge because there's still space over the dip. When oxygen meets certain enzymes present in fruits and vegetables like avocados, a chemical reaction happens that results in the browning process. The idea is, then, to further block guacamole from all that potentially browning air, and we can't think of a tastier barrier than pico de gallo.

This is simple: Make guacamole the way you like, whether that's a classic, craveable guac or one of the many different updated recipes out there with Thai chilies or mangoes. Then make a simple, fresh pico de gallo, or even buy one from the store. Spread it on top, covering every inch. When serving, you can either separate the pico back out into separate dishes, or mix it all in.

Why Pico De Gallo Is Better Than Other Anti-Browning Methods

Because pico de gallo is essentially serving as an air-blocker for guacamole when it's stored in the refrigerator, it works similarly to other options. You can use lime juice or water as the barricade, too -- lime juice is the better choice, as it has acids like vitamin C that further fight those browning enzymes. With any of these methods, make sure the surface of the guac is as smooth as possible to avoid pockets where air can get in. Pour in the juice or water and then press plastic wrap right over that. You can pour either out when serving the dip, or you can mix the lime juice in -- though, considering you're using lime juice in the guac recipe, it might become a bit too acidic.

You can do the same thing with another frequent chip-spread teammate, sour cream, which means that when you're ready to enjoy the guacamole, you can remove all the cream or mix a little in for extra, well, creaminess. However, when it comes to ingredients and flavors that work the absolute best with guacamole, pico de gallo is the true winner. Instead of risking too much acid from more lime juice or too much richness from sour cream, or even runniness from remaining water, pico de gallo just adds more guac-friendly flavors: bright, sweet tomatoes, oniony heat, and herby cilantro. Freshness-preserving storage hacks have never tasted better.

