These 'stunning' Tory Burch boots are 55% off at Nordstrom — yes, seriously

These Tory Burch boots are on sale — but not for long! (Photos via Nordstrom)

There are few things we love more in life than a new pair of boots — except for a new pair of boots on sale.

For those who share our footwear-loving sentiments, we have good (read: extraordinary) news to share: we found a pair of Tory Burch ankle boots on sale for more than half off.

Right now, Nordstrom Canada shoppers can save a whopping 55 per cent (and Americans can save 60 per cent at Nordstrom U.S.) on these oh-so-chic leather ankle boots from celeb-favourite brand Tory Burch.

Tory Burch Heeled Ankle Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

$233 $517 at Nordstrom Canada

$159 $398 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

The '70s-inspired boots have a 3-3/4-inch block heel and a 3/4-inch platform, making them perfect for a night on the town or jazzing up your office attire.

In the U.S., sizes for the leather boots are mostly in stock, but for Canadian shoppers, the Tory Burch ankle boots are selling out fast, so you'll want to act quickly to take advantage of the 55 per cent off sale price.

What people are saying

While the Tory Burch boots have only collected a handful of reviews, fans of the shoes say they are "stunning."

"These boots are amazing," raves one Nordstrom shopper. They're "stunning and extremely high quality."

They "run true to size" and "were comfortable from the minute I put them on," they continue.

I "love them," writes another reviewer. They "fit perfectly."

However, some Nordstrom shoppers say the boots are "extremely stiff," despite their otherwise positive reviews.

They "feel higher than they look," and "the leather is extremely stiff," writes one shopper.

"Very hard leather" and "no cushion on the insole" echos another.

Tory Burch Heeled Ankle Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

$232 $517 at Nordstrom Canada

$159 $398 at Nordstrom U.S.

The verdict

On sale for 55 per cent off at Nordstrom Canada (60 per cent off at Nordstrom U.S.), you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on Tory Burch boots. However, despite shoppers calling the boots "stunning" and "extremely high quality," some reviewers note the leather is stiff, something to keep in mind before heading to checkout.

