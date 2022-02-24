These Tory Burch sandals are a Bachelor Nation fav — and they're on sale at Nordstrom

These celeb-favourite Tory Burch sandals are on sale at Nordstrom — but not for long (Photos via Nordstrom)

As the colder days start to fade away, our thoughts naturally drift towards warmer weather and all that it encompasses: namely, spring and summer fashion.

While Kate Middleton's Blundstones and Emma Roberts' gingham bikini have certainly caught our attention, so have an iconic pair of Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.).

Beloved by Bachelor Nation stars like Tayshia Adams, Kristina Schulman and Krystal Nielson, the fan-favourite sandals are currently 33 per cent off at Nordstrom, thanks to the retailer's annual Winter Sale.

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal (Photo via Nordstrom)

$153 $228 at Nordstrom U.S.

$213 $318 at Nordstrom Canada

The details

Beloved by celebrities, influencers and a surprisingly large number of "Bachelor" contestants, the Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals are an always-cool staple for any spring and summer wardrobe.

The leather flip-flops have a contoured footbed for all-day comfort and a wearable 1/2-inch platform design. They're topped with Tory Burch's iconic logo medallion and come in a wide range of colours and materials.

What people are saying

Unsurprisingly, the Tory Burch sandals have earned more than 1,500 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers and an average rating of 4.5 stars.

"These are BY FAR the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn!!!! I'm literally buying them in every single colour," writes one reviewer. "Thanks, Tory, for finally making a shoe that fits a wider foot!"

"I love a Miller sandal and I love a Birkenstock, and these are the best of both worlds," says another shopper. "Super comfy and cute."

"These are the best Tory Burch [sandals]! I need arch support for plantar fasciitis and these fit the bill," writes a third user. They're "so lightweight and comfortable."

Despite hundreds of five-star reviews, some Nordstrom shoppers note the sandal may not suit those with narrow feet.

"I wanted to love them," but they're not for "narrow feet," writes one reviewer.

"For the people who have narrow feet, they probably will like the traditional Miller [sandal] better," says another shopper.

The verdict

A stylish blend of comfort and style, the Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals are a Nordstrom-shopper favourite, and for a good reason. However, despite hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers note that the sandal may not be suited to those with narrow feet, something to keep in mind before heading to checkout.

