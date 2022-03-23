I'm a shopping editor — and these $268 sandals are at the top of my summer wish list

These luxe Tory Burch sandals are a "keeper," according to Nordstrom shoppers (Photos via Nordstrom)

As a shopping editor, most of my work day is spent looking at beautiful things. And while this is certainly a perk of the job, that's not to say it doesn't come with its own unique set of drawbacks. The foremost of which is that I end up spending a lot of money on those aforementioned beautiful things.

This is especially true when it comes to anything and everything Tory Burch. Tory Burch is, in my opinion, the perfect womenswear brand. Everything they put out is chic, timeless and high-quality — and heck, even Oprah is a fan.

Therefore, you can imagine the internal personal finance versus summer style debate I have had since stumbling upon these Double T Sport Slide Sandals (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.)

Dubbed the "best sandals ever" by Nordstrom shoppers, the luxe leather slides have found their way to the very top of my summer wish list.

Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandal in Miele (Photo via Nordstrom)

$268 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

$198 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

These sleek leather slides from Tory Burch come accented with the brand's iconic double-T logo, giving your warm-weather wardrobe an immediate upgrade.

The Sport slides are made of soft padded leather that comfortably hugs the foot and have a cushioned foam insole for flexible support.

On Nordstrom U.S., the slides are available in 11 colours, including red, canary yellow and navy blue, and on Nordstrom Canada, shoppers can choose between four colours of the shoe.

'Best sandals ever'

For shoppers debating if the shoe's $198 USD/$268 CAD price tag is worth the splurge, Nordstrom reviewers say the Sport Slides are "by far the most comfortable" sandals and well worth the money.

They're "like walking on a cloud," says one shopper. "Soft, supple leather, super comfortable. Nicely padded throughout the sole and balls of feet. These are a KEEPER!"

The Sport Slides are the "best sandals ever," writes another reviewer. They're "cozy and comfortable," and the leather is "very soft. Perfection!"

Double T Sport Slide Sandal in Perfect Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

"I have a lot of sandals, and these are by far my favourite," echoes another reviewer. They're "beautiful and comfy. [...] I couldn't be happier with my purchase!"

While shoppers have given the sandals an average rating of 4.6 stars, many reviewers note the slides have a narrow fit and may not be suitable for those with wider feet.

"These are so beautiful, but they run very narrow," according to one shopper.

The slides are "super comfortable and match with everything," however, I "highly recommend" ordering 1/2 size to one size up.

The verdict

There's no question that at $198 USD/$268 CAD, the Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandals are an investment. However, if you're shopping for quality over quantity, Nordstrom shoppers say these leather slides "are a keeper." To get the most out of your purchase, reviewers suggest sizing half a size to one size up for the most comfortable fit — and if you have wider feet, you may want to try these on in person.