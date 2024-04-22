Tot has adorable argument with Alexa after it can't make out what she says

This is the funny moment a toddler got into an argument with Amazon Alexa after the virtual assistant struggled to understand her. Video shows Aria Coleman, three, frustratedly pleading the gadget to play the popular children's song "The wheels on the bus." Aria can be heard saying: "Come on Alexa, wheels on the bus. Come on Alexa, wheels on the bus, please." But instead of playing the tot's song, Alexa offers Aria the location of the bus. Aria and her mum Amanda Coleman were visiting great-grandmother Mary Ivers, 77, in Sterling Heights, Michigan, USA, when the cute exchange happened.