Total Eclipse Of Giraffe! Cincinnati Zoo Animals Enjoy Rare Cosmic Event

Animals at Cincinnati Zoo had their dark glasses on as large parts of America watched a rare total eclipse. In fact, you could say that while the tortoises were fairly nonplussed by the cosmic event, it really was a total eclipse for giraffes! The Moon completely covered the Sun, with only the corona - the star's bright outer atmosphere - visible. The temperature fell and wind patterns and clouds changed - spooking birds and meerkats. Some animals were tricked into thinking day had turned to night, while sharp eyed humans could see planets visible in the sky though inevitably the meerkats were keen and wanted the giraffes to wind their neck in. Scientists in nearby Cleveland presented coverage of the rare eclipse event - which will not be seen in any part of the USA for another 20 years by either human or giraffe.