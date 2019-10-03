The New Tough - What It Feels Like To Push Your Body To Run For 83 Hours

From ELLE

Think about climbing Mount Everest. And then think about climbing it twice. Now forget that entirely, because rather than climbing it, you’re running up and down it.

That’s equivalent to what Jasmin Paris achieved earlier this year when she ran the Montane Spine Race, a brutal 268-mile marathon up and down the Pennines.

In driving rain and gusting 50mph winds, the 35-year-old finished it in 83 hours, 12 minutes and 23 seconds, knocking a cool 12 hours off the previous male record. This, despite stopping along the way to express milk for her baby daughter.

In the Montane summer race, another British woman, Sabrina Verjee, smashed Paris’ record, winning the race outright and leaving any competition a cool six hours behind her.

Then there’s Courtney Dauwalter, an American who finished the Moab 240 (240 miles across the Utah desert) in 2017, 10 hours quicker than the fastest man. And Lael Wilcox, another American, who won the 4,200 mile Trans Am Bike Race across the US in 2016, famously sprinting the final 130 miles to beat her nearest competition and becoming the first woman to ever win the race.

For a long time, endurance sport seemed like a man’s world. However, increasingly, women are not only competing alongside the men, but winning – smashing records and overturning peoples’ expectations across a variety of ultra-disciplines. And this isn’t just because they’ve been training for endurance races their whole lives. Many of them didn’t like sport much at school, then one day decided to give it a go, and suddenly found themselves hooked.

So why is it that women are increasingly embracing these punishing events, I ask Jasmin Paris, as she sits in her home outside Edinburgh with her daughter, Rowan, on her knee. ‘I started hill running when I left university, around 10 years ago,’ she says. ‘I love the freedom of being outside, in wild places. And I enjoy pushing my body to see what it can do. It brings me a real sense of satisfaction.’

Still, Jasmin never imagined she’d run a race like the Montane Spine. It was only when the combination of motherhood and working as a small-animal vet threatened to dent her running motivation that she challenged herself to enter.

‘When I decide I want to do something, I do it,’ she says, with glorious understatement. Wasn’t it horrible? ‘One of the joys of ultra-running is that you find a calm, contemplative state. There are rough patches, but they pass. You learn to put your head down and keep going. Also,’ she smiles, ‘wanting to win does help.’

