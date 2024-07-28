Tourism insights: Getting 5 million tourists to Happy Valley took a concerted effort

When you think of American tourism, Happy Valley probably doesn’t immediately spring to mind, but after attending The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB) State of Tourism Breakfast, maybe it should.

In 2023, more than 5 million visitors found their way to Happy Valley, a location that is hours from any major city. Roughly four hours from New York City, three hours from New Jersey and Philadelphia, and two from Pittsburgh. In dead central Pennsylvania, with a fluctuating population of about 158,000 residents, and an additional 60,000 college students, how did so many people find themselves tourists in Happy Valley? What did it take?

In short, it took a concerted effort.

“One of the things that I’m most proud about in this community with our stakeholders is our ability to cooperate and work together in synergy. I can say that being in the hospitality environment for three decades, this is the strongest that I’ve seen in cooperation among all the different entities,” said Jennifer Brooks-Stahl, HVAB board chair.

After moving to State College at 2, it was the sense of community, array of opportunities for children, the performing arts, and entertainment that made Happy Valley a simple choice for my mother, Leslie Laing, Director of the Adult Learner Programs and Services at Penn State.

I recall waving with her students in the Penn State Homecoming parade before age of 5. I remember the excitement of watching the Penn State Blue Band march every year, only to find myself playing in the Penn State Homecoming, Grange Fair and Boalsburg Memorial Day parades with the State College Area High School marching band years later.

My community involvement, figure skating, dance and volunteering solidified my decision 16 years later to stay and complete my undergraduate degree at Penn State.

Don’t get me wrong, I love to travel abroad, but I am always glad to return to Happy Valley. I look forward to Juneteenth, Latin Fest, and supporting my fellow alums at their annual musical performances at local events like Arts Fest.

The HVAB’s marketing and financial support of these events raises awareness of the area’s multicultural populations. As a second-generation Jamaican American, it is important that HVAB intends to grow the marginalized communities represented in tourism efforts.

When talking to HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith, he directed attention to international markets, and how the National Tourism Office of the U.S Department of Commerce identified Indian and Chinese populations as the largest and second-largest groups visiting the United States. Efforts will be introduced to engage the parents of the 8,000-plus international Penn State students.

Eric Engelbarts, executive director, Happy Valley Sports & Entertainment Alliance, described how the university’s athletic prowess had a record-breaking economic impact for Happy Valley. Since 2023, 24 major athletic events have been hosted grossing $1.39 million in estimated economic impact for Happy Valley, according to the HVAB’s 2024-25 Roadmap for Success report.

Engelbarts was not kidding when he said, “So sports does equal business.”

Engelbarts also made one of the most notable announcements of the breakfast. Happy Valley will host the multi-sport Olympic-style competition, the State Games of America, in July 2026. This event will bring more than 8,000 athletes to compete in more than 30 sports on the University Park campus.

Participants will be looking for attractions, live entertainment, and delicious dining experiences during their stay. This provides an exciting opportunity to get the whole community involved. Outside of competition time, participants will increase the market of captive audiences for local retail sales, improv performances and live bands that play anything from rock to Latin-Fusion music.

There are potential engagement opportunities for every age to work, volunteer at events and provide increased transportation. Local small businesses could be invited to cater or sell merchandise, all of which will boost community economic impact.

Imagine, everyone can play a part in making Happy Valley a “classic American tourism destination.”

Elana Laing is a third-year, dual degree public relations and Spanish student at Penn State.