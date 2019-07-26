What Is the Official Drink of Summer 2019? We're Ready to Crown the Winner

From Town & Country

When it comes to seasonal cocktails, summer is in a class all its own. From poolside sips to al fresco aperitivo, summer places a lot of specific demands on its drink: they must be cool, they must be refreshing, and they must be capable of infusing us with a "this is the life" sensibility to feel nostalgic over once the temps start to drop.

While we here at T&C are fans of summer cocktails of all shapes, forms, and ABVs (remember kids, drink responsibly), with dozens of camps declaring their favorites the Drink of Summer, we thought it was time to come to a consensus on which concoction truly deserves of the title.

For the past few weeks, we've asked fans to vote here and on Town & Country's Instagram for their favorite sips of the season and now we're ready to unveil the winner of the final head-to-head!

Drink of the Summer: Rosé

It was a knock-down drag-out of a finale that left the T&C readership divided with fans at townandcountrymag.com siding with the Margarita and Instagram voters choosing Rosé but when we tallied up the individual votes, France's pink sensation came out on top with a narrow but definitive 52% of the overall vote!

Everyone raise a wine glass to Town & Country's official sip of summer, Rosé!

Want to take look at how all of the showdowns shook out? You can follow along with all of the voting below.

Week 4: Voting complete.

The final face-off has arrived! Last week, everyone's favorite salt-rimmed concoction, the Margarita just barely eked out a win against the summer's most divisive sip, the Aperol Spritz, with a narrow 53 percent of the vote, earning it a spot in the finals. But how will this south of the border special stack up against the season's undisputed champion of pink drinks, Rosé, which won 59 percent of our Instagram followers hearts against the Mojito last week?

It's France vs Mexico, pink vs green, wine vs cocktails in the last great battle for the title of Drink of the Summer. Who will take the crown? Only you can decide.

Week 3: Voting complete.

