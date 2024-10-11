Town's war horse to get new 'coat' of poppies

A "war horse" will be dressed in a coat of purple poppies for Remembrance Day this year thanks to the efforts of volunteers.

Supporters of the animal charity Murphy's Army hand-crocheted 4,000 of the flowers for the equine sculpture in Featherstone, near Wakefield.

The coat will be revealed at a launch event at 11:00 BST today, followed by a reception at the local community centre.

A Murphy's Army spokesperson said the coat was a "wonderful way" to raise awareness of the purple poppy and its significance as a symbol of remembrance for animals.

The statue itself commemorates the sacrifice of animals, including horses, that were used for military service and sent to battlefields during the world wars.

Each poppy took 15 minutes to make, meaning more than 1,200 hours were spent on the project.

Bev Alderson, a founding member of pet safety organisation Murphy’s Army, said that dressing the Featherstone War Horse was a particular challenge as it stands at 16.5ft (6m) tall and is 29.5ft (9m) in length.

Each poppy was sewn onto the horse individually alongside 353 red poppies that represent the Featherstone soldiers who were lost in the wars.

The charity has also been responsible for "dressing" a similar war horse in the Leeds suburb of Horsforth.

Mrs Alderson added: “For the past three years we have dressed the Horsforth Horse, which has received superb feedback.

"So we are extremely grateful to Featherstone Town Council for giving us permission and hope that the coat will be used for many years to come.”

The wool to make the flowers was donated by local firm Andrew's Access, as well as a device to get the coat onto the horse.

The launch will be attended by West Yorkshire Police dogs and horses from the mounted section, and members of the public are also welcome.

A council spokesperson added: “We are delighted that Murphy’s Army have chosen the War Horse, and are very much looking forward to the official launch.”

