I tracked everything I wore for a month – it’s saved me time and money

I took a selfie a day to identify the hero pieces in my wardrobe, says Abraham

Jumper, jeans, boots. That’s what I’ve been wearing non-stop over the past month. To the extent that a large chunk of my wardrobe remains unworn. Clearly, I need to mix it up a bit.

I have learned this by documenting every outfit I have worn. January and February are the bleakest months of the year, with few opportunities for dressing up. It’s been bitterly cold too, so I can see why I’ve leaned towards cosy clothes that are the next best thing to staying under the duvet.

And yet, the experience has been enlightening. It’s allowed me to take a step back and see exactly what’s getting worn and what isn’t. As a result, my wardrobe is tidier, so it’s easier to assess the options. It’s also helped me work out what I do and don’t need to buy.

Then there’s the fact that a photo reveals a different perspective from looking in the mirror – suddenly all-black everything looks rather blah. Maybe Cher in Clueless was onto something.

I’m now convinced I should practise this ‘quick snap’ exercise at the start of every season. After a year, there will be nothing in my wardrobe that doesn’t pull its weight.

These are the lessons I’ve learnt from my selfie-a-day style challenge…

Let go of what you don’t wear

Taking the daily photos has provided me with a literal documentation – a lookbook – of what gets worn. We all hold onto unworn clothes for far longer than we should. We feel guilty about how much we spent on them, or live in hope of losing enough weight to wear them again.

The thing is, that rarely happens and if we do, said garment has gone out of style. In a way, I feel liberated by this exercise to sell and donate the things that I’ve proved I don’t wear.

If you don’t look a million dollars, don’t buy it

A related lesson: don’t buy anything that doesn’t make you look a million dollars in the first place – no matter how expensive or how much of a bargain it is.

There have been moments in this month when I’ve put on a lesser-worn piece, only to take it off in favour of something that suits me better. The truth is that there’s always a good reason why I don’t wear them.

Avoid wearing all-black

I love black, I think it suits me, it’s smart and it’s slimming. But doing this exercise has also reminded me that it can look boring. In photos, all the individual elements of my outfit blend into one all-black blur. Moving forward, I’m going to take a leaf from fashion writer Leandra Medine’s book and lift it with a contrasting colour.

Abraham: 'In photos, all the individual elements of my outfit blend into one all-black blur'

A cream knitted tank, for instance, or the collar and cuffs of a shirt. The chocolate brown of my Jigsaw coat looks particularly elegant over all-black, whether I’m in joggers at the playground, or suited and booted for work.

Medine recently shared a guide on her Substack newsletter, The Cereal Isle, on how to wear black without looking boring; read it here.

Don’t skimp on the basics

My most-worn jumper, a charcoal grey cropped turtleneck by Aethel, made with luxury Loro Piana cashmere, retails for £380, but it’s worth every penny. I plan to sell four lesser-worn knits to justify another.

Jumper, jeans, boots: a winning formula for the bleakest months of the year

Ditto my Russell & Bromley boots, which were around £300 when I bought them back in 2021, but probably have the lowest cost-per-wear of any item in my wardrobe. I should have taken better care of the leather, because the toes are now rather scuffed…

Identify the gaps in your wardrobe

I have several white shirts in my wardrobe, but none of them are the perfect white shirt – and that stops me from wearing them. I plan to buy a new one from With Nothing Underneath, which I know suits me well, and to ditch the rest.

I’m also missing a great miniskirt. Last year, I pinched a black, pleated vintage one from my mother’s wardrobe, but she’s since reclaimed it. I’m yet to find the right replacement.

There’s no shame in having a formula

If we are to be truly sustainable in the way we shop and dress, we should be buying our clothes with long-term use in mind. I found it reassuring to see that I’m getting real cost-per-wear value from my jeans, boots and favourite jumpers.

It also means I can get dressed quickly in the morning – I’m familiar enough with these pieces to know which goes with what, without an extended trying-on session in the mirror.

What I wore the most...

Raey cropped jeans

The looser fit and non-stretch denim makes these look modern, and the cropped length looks great with boots, ballerina pumps and trainers alike.

Raey tapered, cropped jeans, £160, Matches matchesfashion.com

Arket Chelsea boots

My three-year-old lug sole Russell & Bromley Chelsea boots are worn most days in winter - the calf-height shaft makes them perfect for cropped jeans, joggers and midi skirts. Mine are no longer available to buy, but these Arket boots are very similar.

Chelsea boots, £199, Arket; arket.com

Aethel cashmere jumper

This is a thing of beauty; the step-hem and fit is perfect, and despite all the wear, I’m yet to find a single bobble.

The Smart Slouchy cashmere jumper, £380, Aethel; aethel.com

Cefinn suit

I love the slouchy fit of this suit, which makes it less formal. Dove grey works so well with bright colour, too.

Jamie wool blazer, £380, and Margot wide-leg trousers, £290, both Cefinn cefinn.com

Navygrey wool jumper

The fit of this feels like something your mother or grandmother might have made, it’s very nostalgic. It felt like a risk, choosing such a bold shade, but I’m so glad I did.

The Easy wool jumper in poppy red, £265, Navygrey navygrey.co

What I thought I’d wear (but haven’t)

Leather trousers

I’ve been wearing my leather skirt, but not my leather trousers. They’re just that tiny bit too tight, and that puts me off wearing them. Comfort always takes priority.

Dresses

Most of my dresses are summer-only pieces. The only one which layers well in winter is an aubergine Jigsaw shirt-dress, which works very well with a wool poloneck underneath.

Tamara's aubergine Jigsaw shirt-dress, which works in all seasons

A lot of knitwear

I’ve been rotating the same three jumpers on repeat, leaving around 12 unworn in the drawer.

High-heeled burgundy ankle boots

I bought these at a charity sale in November, thinking that they’d be the missing piece in my wardrobe jigsaw - so far I’ve worn them once. I blame the sale environment - fashion editors make panic purchases too…