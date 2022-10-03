Tracy Moore gets real about 'misconceptions about menopause' in empowering video

Canadian TV host Tracy Moore shared an inspirational video about menopause on Instagram. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Tracy Moore isn't ashamed of getting older.

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of her opening up about menopause with her 150,000 followers.

In the clip, the "Cityline" host spoke about the talk show's recent segment on menopause and how women have been championing the relatable message.

"Did you see Cityline’s episode on menopause? Oh my goodness. I am getting the best comments...You’re telling me that we need to talk about it more," Moore said while speaking to the camera in a bright red top. "Listen, I know I take a risk talking about perimenopause because people wear that and they’re like check, old lady! Well, no."

The mother-of-two went on to explain that although she's aging, she's feeling better than ever.

"How about if I feel a ton of vitality? What if I have more energy than I’ve ever had? What if I feel like good and hot and sexy and all these things? I did not think menopause was for me. I thought it was for grandmas. And you might be a grandma. You might be a hot grandma...," she joked. "There’s so many misconceptions about menopause and we need to talk about it. We need to forget the idea that life ends when reproduction ends and we need to own this space."

"If there’s one thing I’ve learned for sure is that I’ve never felt as confident and as sure of myself as I do in this moment. If that comes along with a hot flash I will take it," Moore added.

In the caption, the Richmond Hill, Ont.-native encouraged fans to watch the "Cityline" episode and to embrace their authentic selves.

"First…go watch the Cityline episode on menopause. One of many to come. You will laugh and feel less alone. Secondly, go on with your bad self whether you’re in perimenopause, menopause or post menopause. If you’re anything like me you’ll be embracing yourself in ways you couldn’t in the past. The best is yet to come," she penned.

In the comments, fans praised the TV host for getting real about such an important topic.

"We need more convos like this!" commented a follower.

"It’s important to discuss openly and help all women and their partners understand about perimenopause, menopause and post menopause. Education is key," shared someone else.

"Loved it, thanks Tracy. Everyone is talking about that episode!" wrote another.

The "Cityline" Instagram account posted a short segment from the episode where Moore reminded aging women of their "power."

"Women are judged for getting older, for having grey hair, for hitting menopause. I’m taking a risk here talking openly about my symptoms because society frowns upon aging women. Now around here though we know an aging woman is sheer power," she said in the clip.

"The M word. We dedicated a whole episode of Cityline to bring menopause mainstream, demystify symptoms and make space for women to share their stories. Let’s fix the narrative that menopause conversation belong in the margins," the talk show wrote in the caption.

Last month, the television star opened up about perimenopause on Instagram before going on stage.

As the clip progressed, Moore vigorously fanned herself with a hot pink hand fan to combat her "hot flashes." She smirked and stared at the camera before letting out a deep breath.

"Not putting this here because I’m looking for perimenopause advice. I’m surrounded by smart women advisors and I’m working on it. I’m posting this to normalize it," Moore penned. "About to be as loud about this period (haha period) in my life as I am about all my other life stages. The more loudly we speak…the more normal it becomes. Now watch out because I’m about to take my top off."

