Canadian TV host Tracy Moore tells followers to 'put on the d--- swimsuit'

Cityline host Tracy Moore shared an inspiring and motivational video about body confidence and self-love. (Photo via Instagram/thetracymoore)

Tracy Moore is done stressing over swimwear.

The Canadian television host recently took to Instagram to share an inspiring and motivational video proudly showing off her natural body in a one-piece black swimsuit while on vacation.

Moore, who has earned almost 150,000 followers for her content about body positivity and life as a television host, encouraged her followers to love their bodies and "put on the d—- swimsuit."

"Attention friends! This is your cue to forget everything society tells you about your body…and put on the d—- swimsuit. My weight goes up and down and will continue to do so because that’s me and this is real life. I am so happy to get on a plane and go to a beach without feeling like I have to hit a weight target to "earn" my joy," the 47-year-old captioned the video, which showed her frolicking on a beach.

"My kids want to play with me in the water. My husband wants to play with me in the water. And most importantly, I want to play in the water. Just enjoy your life because the world is really good at reminding us to hate ourselves. Revolution is knowing we can choose love instead," she concluded.

Moore's post was quickly met with support from fans who appreciated her inspiring and transparent message about body acceptance and self-love.

"Yes, very much needed this. You’re speaking to my soul right now. I’ve put on some pounds and I've been so hard on myself, but I need to enjoy because life is sooo short! And memories is what our loved ones will remember," commented a fan.

"Yes! Wear the bathing suit! Wear the shorts! Enjoy your life! Love it sis, you're a goddess inside and out," raved another.

"This is the public service announcement we all need," said someone else.

"Many people are inspired by you and are learning from you each day," wrote another fan. "This is truly an important message, an inspiring message, and a must-read caption."

