Traditional treat celebrated in bake-off competition

A town is preparing for a sweet celebration of a treat that is closely associated with its history.

The Banbury Business Improvement District (BID) will hold its inaugural Banbury Cake Bake-Off on 10 August in the town's market square.

Bakers of all levels are invited to showcase their version of the beloved cake in "a friendly competition".

A week-long celebration in collaboration with local businesses will also take place in the run-up to the event.

The Banbury Cake is an oval-shaped pastry with butter, currants, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Its origin can be traced back to the 13th Century when crusaders brought dried fruit and spices to Banbury.

Its popularity has become synonymous with the town and they have even been delivered overseas since the 18th Century to places such as the US, India, Australia and the Middle East.

Banbury BID strategist Jasmine Gilhooly said the event was "a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to come together".

She said a panel of judges would rate the cakes and award a trophy to the winner.

The deadline for entry is 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

The Coffee Guys is one of the participating businesses.

Owners and brothers-in-law Ken Gillett and Chris Chandler said they sold and posted Banbury Cakes to customers all over the world.

Mr Gillett said they would be entering a recipe which belonged to his wife's grandmother.

