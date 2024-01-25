The Trailer For Apple TV+’s Christian Dior Drama Is Here

Roger Do Minh

Adding to the throng of binge-worthy fashion films and TV series that already live rent-free in our heads, Apple TV+ has now released the trailer for its latest series, The New Look, which is bound to become another firm favourite.

The 10-episode historical drama was inspired by true events and explores the life and career of Christian Dior and his rivalry with Coco Chanel. The series tells the story of how Dior left the French army in 1942, before joining Lucien Lelong in Nazi-occupied Paris and creating his eponymous label in 1946. His first, 90-piece collection was a hit, and was dubbed ‘the new look’ by Harper’s Bazaar’s then editor-in-chief Carmel Snow, which inspired the name of the series.

Apple TV+

Dior and Chanel had a longstanding professional rivalry, which was cemented when Chanel closed the doors of her namesake label at the beginning of the war in order to become a Nazi intelligence operative, while Dior’s sister, Catherine, was arrested and tortured are the Ravensbrück concentration camp for her work with the French resistance.

This is a fashion story as you’ve never heard it before. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple TV+’s The New Look.

What is the plot of The New Look?

As per Apple TV+’s description, The New Look is set against the Nazi occupation of Paris during WWII and, according to the official synopsis, focusses on ‘the pivotal moment throughout the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior.’

Roger Do Minh

‘As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy,’ the synopsis reads. ‘The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.’

Story continues

Who will star in The New Look?

Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn stars in the series as the titular Christian Dior, while Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche takes on the role of Coco Chanel. Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams stars as Catherine Dior, sister to Christian, while John Malkovich portrays French couturier, Lucien Lelong.

When will The New Look be released?

The 10-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on February 14, with the first three episodes dropping initially on the platform, followed by one episode every Wednesday until April 3, 2024.

You Might Also Like